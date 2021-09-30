It has taken a lot of hard work in an uphill battle with in an always strong Scioto Valley Conference, but the Piketon Redstreaks finished the month of September with a pair of volleyball victories.
Sept. 13
Piketon's first volleyball victory of the year came in the form of a 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 17-25, 25-21) triumph at Peebles on Monday, Sept. 13.
In the win, senior setter Kiley Slone gave out 34 assists. Jazzlyn Lamerson led the way on the net with 19 kills and 3 solo blocks. She also served 11-for-11 with 2 aces and 1 dig. Savannah McNelly followed with 13 kills and 1 solo block. McNelly served 11-for-12 with 3 aces, while providing 2 digs and 1 assist. Kennedy Jenkins added 6 kills, 2 solo block and 1 assisted block, while serving 9-for-11 with 4 aces and 3 digs.
Taylor Wagner and Laney Brown provided 4 kills each. Brown had the most blocks on the team with 5 solo and also gave out an assist. Wagner added 5 digs and 3 assists. Ashlyn Elliott provided 5 digs.
Sept. 14
Zane Trace defeated Piketon 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17) on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (story by Baden Fuller was published in Sept. 19 print edition).
Sept. 16
On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Lady Streaks traveled to Unioto, where the hosting Lady Shermans took the 3-0 win (25-22, 25-13, 25-15).
On the net, Kennedy Jenkins recorded 4 kills, 2 solo blocks, and 3 assisted blocks. Jazzlyn Lamerson had 6 kills, 9 digs, and was 24-for-26 in serve receive. Laney Brown added 2 solo blocks, 1 assisted block, and 3 digs.
Kiley Slone handed out 11 assists and also recorded 11 digs.
In the back row, Taylor Wagner provided 6 digs and was 12-for-12 in serve receive. Addison Johnson was 13-for-13 in serve receive and had 4 digs. Ali Taylor went 5-for-5 in serve receive and made 2 digs. Ashlyn Elliott added 7 digs.
Sept. 21
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Piketon went to Huntington and battled before ultimately falling to the hosting Lady Huntsmen, who won 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-10). That game wrapped up the first half of Scioto Valley Conference play (story by Baden Fuller was published in Sept. 26 print edition).
Jazzlyn Lamerson led the team in serve receive, going 18-for-18 with 12 digs and 5 kills. Taylor Wagner was also a perfect 10-for-10 in serve receive, contributing 3 digs.
Savannah McNelly had 6 kills, 4 digs and 1 assisted block. Kennedy Jenkins tallied 5 kills, 3 solo blocks and 2 assisted blocks.
Kiley Slone gave out 11 assists, while having 3 digs. Ashlyn Elliott had 4 digs, Addison Johnson provided 2 digs and Laney Brown added a kill.
Sept. 23
Piketon traveled to Adena on Thursday, Sept. 23 where the hosting Lady Warriors took a 3-0 win (25-8, 25-4, 25-12).
Savannah McNelly led Piketon on the net with 6 kills, 1 solo block and 2 assisted blocks. Kennedy Jenkins had 3 kills, 3 solo blocks and 2 assisted blocks. Addison Johnson had 4 digs and 1 kill, while Laney Brown had 1 kill and 2 solo blocks.
Taylor Wagner was 11-for-13 in serve receive and added 1 kill. Kiley Slone gave out 8 assists, while serving 1 ace and having 3 digs. Jazzlyn Lamerson provided 9 digs and was 25-for-26 in serve receive. Ashlyn Elliott was 17-for-19 in serve receive and provided 5 digs.
Sept. 25
Piketon played in the Apple Festival tournament at Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 25, squaring off with Vinton County and Oak Hill.
In the opener, Piketon squared off with Vinton County. The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Redstreaks 2-0 (25-15, 25-16).
For Piketon, Jazzlyn Lamerson provided 6 kills, 1 solo block, and was 9-for-11 serve receive. Savannah McNelly added 3 kills, 1 assisted block, and 2 digs. Kennedy Jenkins leveled 2 kills, while having 1 assisted block, 1 assist, and 1 dig. Taylor Wagner had 1 kill and 7 digs.
Kiley Slone served 8-for-8 with one ace, made 6 digs, and gave out 10 assists. Ashlyn Elliott had 10 digs and went 14-for-15 serve receive. Addison Johnson also had 3 digs.
In the second match of the day, the Lady Redstreaks bounced back with a 2-1 win (21-25, 25-14, 25-11) over Oak Hill.
Jazzlyn Lamerson provided an all around game with 16 kills, 14 digs, and 1 block. She also served 1 ace and was 30-for-33 in serve receive. Taylor Wagner contributed 11 digs, 1 kill, went 23-for-25 in serve receive, and served 2 aces.
Savannah McNelly added 12 kills, 1 block and 2 aces. Kennedy Jenkins had 6 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Laney Brown recorded 2 kills and 2 blocks.
Kiley Slone handed out 27 assists, while having 4 digs and 4 aces. Ashlyn Elliott provided 13 digs, while Addison Johnson recorded 9.
Sept. 27
Getting back into Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Paint Valley, Piketon made the contest as close as possible in three sets. Ultimately, the hosting Lady Bearcats won 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-23).
Laney Brown had a team-high 7 blocks for the Lady Redstreaks and also served an ace.
Jazzlyn Lamerson led the way in kills with 13, adding 3 blocks along with 5 digs, and a 21-for-23 effort in serve receive. Savannah McNelly had 8 kills, 3 digs, and 2 blocks. Kennedy Jenkins had 4 kills, 7 digs and 1 block.
Kiley Slone handed out 26 assists, while having 5 digs and 5 aces.
Taylor Wagner had a team-high 17 digs, going 13-for-15 in serve receive. Addison Johnson provided 9 digs, while Ashlyn Elliott recorded 3.
Up Next
After taking on Westfall at home Thursday evening, the Lady Redstreaks were scheduled to head to Zane Trace on Tuesday.
