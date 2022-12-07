SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande's 4x200 relay team ran to a first place finish and a new school record in the women's division of Saturday's 2022-23 indoor opener, the Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Opener, at Steemer Fieldhouse.

The RedStorm relay unit - comprised of sophomore Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH), junior Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH), sophomore Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) and freshman Olivia Sheward (Jackson, OH) - finished in a time of 1:53.98 to establish a new program record.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments