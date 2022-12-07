SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande's 4x200 relay team ran to a first place finish and a new school record in the women's division of Saturday's 2022-23 indoor opener, the Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Opener, at Steemer Fieldhouse.
The RedStorm relay unit - comprised of sophomore Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH), junior Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH), sophomore Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) and freshman Olivia Sheward (Jackson, OH) - finished in a time of 1:53.98 to establish a new program record.
The 4x400 relay squad, which finished fourth, had the fifth-best time in program history with a time of 4:15.93. That quartet included Dingus, Jolly, freshman Chloe Lovett (Washington Courth House, OH) and sophomore Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH).
Roach and Lovett also finished 1-2 in the 500-meter dash with times of 1:22.56 and 1:24.60, respectively, while sophomore Kendra Grooms (West Union, OH) was the runner-up in the high jump with a mark of 1.59m.
Vogt also had a notable showing individually, taking fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.60 and finishing sixth in the high jump with an effort of 1.49m.
Other top 10 performances by the RedStorm came from sophomore Chianti Marks (Birmingham, England), who fourth in the triple jump at 9.90m; freshman Karley Kouns (Wheelersburg, OH), who was fifth in the shot put at 11.00m; senior Bethany Arnold (Williamstown, WV), who was eighth in the shot at 10.70m; freshman Olivia Cisco (Waverly, OH), who was eighth in the 1-mile run with a time of 5:31.03; Dingus, who placed ninth in the 400-meter dash after crossing in 1:01.89; freshman Megan Diven (Caledonia, OH), who took 10th place in the shot put with a heave of 9.83m; and sophomore Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who was 10th in the 1-mile run at 6:18.38.
Marks' outing in the triple jump was the fourth-best finish in Rio history.
The RedStorm is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Tiffin University Open.
