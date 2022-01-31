Anything can happen in a rivalry game.
Saturday’s battle between cross-country rivals Western and Eastern went down to the wire with the visiting Indians from Latham taking the contest 68-60 over the hosting Eagles.
Western senior Kolten Miller scored 15 of his game-high 30 points during the fourth quarter, making an impactful run in the final two minutes, generating the final nine points for his team, while going 6-for-6 from the line. Miller was 8-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, accounting for all of his team’s free throws during that stretch and finished 10-for-10 from the game.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. It is a rivalry game, regardless of how good one team’s record is from one year to another. It is always going to be a rivalry. Everybody was excited about it,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“They (the Eagles) came out and had a good game plan. They were in a junk zone that was leaving some of our guys open. Our guys were really surprised that they were left that open. So we second-guessed what we were doing because of that zone. Once that starts, it is hard for a coach to flip it around. The players have to come out of it on their own.”
With Eastern’s five seniors — Isaac Richardson, Lance Barnett, Logan Salisbury, Michael Cantrell and Brennen Slusher — getting the start after “Senior Night” festivities, the two teams began their back-and-forth battle. Richardson drove to the basket and put the very first points on the scoreboard. Back-to-back trifectas from Western seniors Noah Whitt and Miller put the Indians ahead 6-2. Then Cantrell scored inside for Eastern before Richardson followed with another bucket to tie it at 6. Richardson then hit from long range to give the Eagles a 9-6 lead. Kameron Janes and Miller followed with back-to-back shots to move the Indians in front 10-9. Then Eastern’s Jace White had the final bucket of the quarter to move in front 11-10.
After the first minute of the second quarter clicked off, Eastern freshman Tucker Leist dialed long distance with his first three pointer of the game and Barnett followed with the next Eagle basket, pushing the lead to 16-10. Whitt broke the Western drought with a three-pointer, sparking a 7-2 run that pulled the Indians within one, 18-17, at the midpoint of the quarter. Tucker Leist countered with another three, only to see Western close the half on a 7-1 run to go up 25-22 at the break.
Starting the third quarter, the two teams battled for nearly two minutes without scoring a point. Then Miller connected on a trey, extending the lead to 28-22. Eastern’s Logan Salisbury followed with his team’s first points of the half. Whitt hit next for Western before Barnett answered for Eastern, keeping the Indians ahead by four, 30-26.
Western’s Chase Carter gave his team what ended up being their largest lead of the game, scoring inside and then following with a triple to extend the advantage to nine, 35-26, by the middle of the third quarter. But the Eagles rallied as the Leist brothers, Neil and Tucker, along with senior Brennen Slusher, combined to score 16 points in the final four minutes. Western still had the lead 44-42 at the end of the frame with Carter, Whitt, Miller and Drew Haggy all contributing points.
The first two minutes of the fourth quarter saw the Eagles cut the Western lead to one twice, moving to 48-47. Then the Indians pulled away to ultimately seal the win, despite Eastern’s best attempts to cut into the lead. With 5:30 left in regulation, Carter hit his second triple of the game, beginning a 9-0 run by Western that saw the Indians move their lead up to 10, 57-47.
The Eagles tried to utilize their long distance shooting to their advantage, starting with a triple from Barnett off an assist from Richardson, trimming the lead to seven, 57-50. But Western countered with a 5-1 run over the next minute. Carter scored first before Richardson was able to get to the foul line and hit 1-of-2. On Western’s next possession, Haggy secured an offensive rebound and fired it out to a wide open Miller, who drained a three-pointer to create a 62-51 lead with 1:43 to play. Richardson followed with another trey for the Eagles, cutting it back to eight, 62-54. From there, Miller was able to get to the foul line and go 6-of-6 in the final two minutes. For the Eagles, Neil Leist hit two very long three-pointers as time wound down, making the final score 68-60 in favor of Western.
“We gave up 60 points. We don’t do that,” said Western coach Doug Williams after the game. “But they hit a lot of shots. That’s what they do. They shoot and make a lot of shots.”
Eastern’s willingness to shoot from very long range makes for a difficult matchup at times.
“It is hard when you aren’t used to playing against teams who do that. It is hard to prove to the kids until the game starts that they are really going to shoot the ball from some of those spots. That is their game plan,” said Williams. “It is hard to simulate in practice when you are trying to get ready for somebody.”
For Eastern coach Jeff Stricklett, it was an opportunity to coach against a former player.
“Western’s head coach Doug Williams played for me here when I was at Eastern. He started the third game in his freshman year and played for me until his junior year when he went to Piketon and I went to Manchester,” said Stricklett.
“I enjoy seeing the success that Doug is having. He’s a great person and a fine man. Any time you have a former player or assistant who is successful at the varsity level, that makes you feel good.”
Shooting-wise, the two teams were very even. Eastern was 14-of-26 from two-point range, 9-of-27 from three-point land, and 5-of-6 from the line. Western was 14-of-34 from two-point range, 10-of-25 from long distance, and 10-of-10 from the line with Miller hitting all 10 free throws. Eastern had 10 turnovers, while Western had seven.
“We have come a long way since the beginning of the season. We lost to Wheelersburg in overtime when we should have won in regulation. We had our chances against Valley, but we ended up losing by eight,” said Stricklett.
“Tonight was senior night. These five seniors have accepted our expectations. They have worked very hard,” said Stricklett, talking about Isaac Richardson, Logan Salisbury, Michael Cantrell, Brennen Slusher and Lance Barnett.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors and the way they have stepped up. They have all accepted their roles. When they are in, they play hard and give us all they have. We knew it was going to take time to get things where we want them to go with this team. We aren’t there yet. Our focus from day one has been the Division IV tournament. I think right now we are getting better at the right time of the year. There’s no comparison from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now.”
For Western behind Miller’s 30-point night, Chase Carter added 16 points, while Noah Whitt produced 12.
For Eastern, Neil Leist led the way with 15 points, followed by Isaac Richardson with 11 points and Tucker Leist with nine points.
Western (17-2, 9-2 SOC I) was scheduled to return to Southern Ohio Conference Division I action and head to Portsmouth Clay Friday night. Eastern (4-11, 2-7 SOC II) was set to get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II action and entertain Minford for homecoming night.
BOX SCORE:
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Western 68 @ Eastern 60
WHS — 10 15 19 24 — 68
EHS — 11 11 20 13 — 60
WESTERN (68) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Drew Haggy 0 1 0-0 3, Kolten Miller 4 4 10-10 30, Noah Whitt 3 2 0-0 12, Chase Carter 5 2 0-0 16, Kameron Janes 2 0 0-0 4, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 10 10-10 68.
EASTERN (60) — Michael Cantrell 1 0 0-0 2, Lance Barnett 2 1 0-0 7, Isaac Richardson 2 2 1-2 11, Brennen Slusher 2 1 0-0 7, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Neil Leist 4 3 0-0 17, Jace White 2 0 3-4 7, Tucker Leist 0 2 1-2 7, TOTALS 14 9 5-8 60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.