Southern Ohio Conference Division I Boys Soccer 2022
* Girls are included on this list who are playing on the boys teams since their school does not have a girls team.
First Team: Valley’s Lucie Ashkettle, MJ Basham, Chris Queen, JR Holbrook, Colt Buckle, Hunter Edwards, Chase Powell and Jackyn Ridout; Ironton St. Joseph’s Zachary Johnson, Matt Heighton, Bryson Burcham, Brady Medinger and Landon Rowe; New Boston Glenwood’s Dalton Jackson, Rhys Bratchell, Luke Henson and Colt Maynard; Clay’s Malachi Loper, Jack Holbook, and Jacob Robinson; Western’s Michael Bennett and Daniel Rodriguez.
Second Team: Valley’s Braxton Dillow, Chase Davis, and Aidan Gray; Ironton St. Joseph’s Wesley Neal, Eli Ford and Evan Balestra; New Boston Glenwood’s Jayse Tabor; Clay’s Marcus Lunsford and Cullen Payne; and Western’s Tyler Kerns.
Champion: Valley
SOC I Offensive Player of the Year: Ironton St. Joseph’s Zachary Johnson
SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: Valley’s MJ Basham
SOC I Coach of the Year: Valley’s Jacob Perry
Southern Ohio Conference Division II Boys Soccer 2022
First Team: Minford’s Dylan Brooks, Adam Crank, Charlie Neal, Luke Rader, Sam Tieman, Ethan Cordle, Gavin Downey and Myles Montgomery; Wheelersburg’s Max Hagans, Connor Estep, Nick Sylvia, Jason Schwamburger, Miller McKenzie, Nolan Wright, Gavin Bradley and Ethan Hochstetler; South Webster’s Connor Bender, Jaren Lower, Jeremiah Smith, and Josiah Wright; Northwest’s Jay Jenkins, Caleb Lewis and Logan Shepherd; Waverly’s Carson Moore and David Boyer; West Portsmouth’s Carter Essman and Nick Messer.
Second Team: Minford’s Cole Borland, Luke Oakes and Grant Wheeler; Wheelersburg’s Brody Wilburn, Breydon Byrd and Clark Wellar; South Webster’s Dylan Shupert and Will Collins; Northwest’s Levi Bruch and Gavin Lute-Defoe; Waverly’s Wyatt Kingery; and West Portsmouth’s Cadyn Galloway.
SOC II Co-Champions: Minford and Wheelersburg
SOC II Offensive Player of the Year: Wheelersburg’s Max Hagans
SOC II Defensive Player of the Year: Minford’s Charlie Neal
SOC II Co-Coaches of the Year: Minford’s Jacob Hackworth and Wheelersburg’s Jon Estep
