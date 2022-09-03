Down but never out, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves in quite a battle with the Valley Indians in Friday night football action. In the end, the Redstreaks came up short, suffering a 21-14 loss to the visiting Indians.
"I liked our effort. We didn't give up. You know once you get down 21-0, we could have easily pulled up the tents, but we didn't do that," Piketon coach Tyler Gullion said of the Sept. 2 game. "I'm proud of the kids for how they played. I was not happy for the loss, but we fought back. We had the ball a couple of times with the chance to tie or even take the lead."
"I know they're 0-2, but that's a good football team. I said coming into this game, we needed to score four touchdowns. If we would have scored four touchdowns, we would have won."
Valley received the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, picking up big chunks of yardage through the air and on the ground. Quarterback George Arnett connected with Colton Buckle through the air for a 22 yard gain to start the drive. Later, Arnett escaped on a 26-yard run to get to the Piketon 8-yard line. Two plays later, Arnett completed a touchdown pass to Carter Nickel for a 6-yard strike. Buckle connected on the point-after kick, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the opening quarter.
Piketon looked to answer with a drive that saw a steady diet of ground game. Dylan Leeth provided a 27-yard kick return to set the Redstreaks up on their own 37-yard line. Mixing runs by sophomore Buddy Wilson and senior quarterback Alan Austin, the Redstreaks moved the ball into Valley territory before the drive stalled on the Indians' 19-yard line. Valley took over with 6:18 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Valley made slow and steady gains on the ground, consuming nearly five minutes of clock. Ultimately, the Piketon defense made a stand. The Indians were facing fourth down on the Piketon 11-yard line. Arnett attempted to keep the ball himself, only to get dropped for a 13-yard loss by Piketon senior Caleb Osborne.
The Redstreaks started on their own 25-yard line, but went three-and-out, forcing Brent McGuire to punt the ball away. Valley followed with its second scoring drive.
It didn't take long for the Indians to strike. Arnett aired the ball out to Buckle who leaped and secured a one-handed catch between two Piketon defenders and made it into the end zone for a 32-yard strike. Buckle followed with the point-after kick, extending the lead to 14-0 with 11:15 left in the half.
Piketon's next drive ended on the second play when the Redstreaks lost the ball on a fumble. Valley recovered the ball on the 24-yard line.
A tackle for loss from the Redstreaks and a Valley penalty pushed the Indians back, but once again, Arnett found Buckle through the air for a 29-yard touchdown completion. Buckle's point-after made the lead 21-0 with 8:26 left in the half.
The Redstreaks finally had the opportunity to answer when Wilson broke free for a 27-yard touchdown scamper, capping a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive to make the score 21-6. The conversion attempt was stopped short.
With 5:58 left in the half, the two teams exchanged punts. Piketon forced Valley into a second straight punt and looked to score before halftime. The Streaks drove to the Valley 29-yard line before running out of time.
The Redstreaks had the ball to start the second half and looked to strike. But the drive stalled at midfield, forcing a punt.
But the Piketon defense didn't allow the Indians to gain any momentum and they had to punt the ball away. Nickel's 47-yard punt was downed at the Piketon 1-yard line. That led to what was likely the most exciting play of the night for Redstreak fans.
On the first and only play of the drive ensuing drive, Wilson took the handoff from Austin, breaking free for a 99-yard touchdown sprint along the Valley sideline and igniting the crowd. After Austin was able to plunge into the end zone for a successful conversion, the Redstreaks had cut the lead to 21-14 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
That 99-yard scamper will put Wilson in the OHSAA record book for longest touchdown run, tying 54 others. Wilson finished the game with 20 carries for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Piketon had additional scoring opportunities when the Indians fumbled on back-to-back drives late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. But the Redstreaks couldn't cash in on either. Piketon forced a final punt and then started driving, hoping to score and force overtime. But the drive stalled and Valley was able to take a knee and run out the clock for the 21-14 win.
After the early deficit, the Redstreaks had been able to keep Valley's offense from finding the end zone. When asked what his team's second half adjustments were, Gullion simply said, "Tackle."
Expanding on that, he said, "We just tackled better. In the first half we just didn't tackle very well and had too many missed tackles. We're going to rely on our defense all year. We just just didn't tackle well early on, and then we kind of woke up. We played well after spotting them 21-0. Offensively, we're not consistent, especially in the passing game, to be able to beat good teams."
Now the focus will turn to Scioto Valley Conference play as the Redstreaks will begin with a road game at Zane Trace Friday night.
"We have a tough road ahead of us with three tough games ahead (Zane Trace, Unioto and Paint Valley)," said Gullion. "But if you would have said we would be 2-1 going into SVC play, I would take it. We would have liked to have been 3-0, but 2-1 and a tough game tonight will make us better down the road."
Scoring summary:
9:41 1Q VALLEY: George Arnett 6 yard TD pass to Carter Nickel, Kick good by Colton Buckle 7-0
11:15 2Q VALLEY: George Arnett 32 yard TD pass to Colton Buckle, Kick good by Colton Buckle 14-0
8:26 2Q VALLEY: George Arnett 29 yard TD pass to Colton Buckle, Kick good by Colton Buckle 21-0
5:58 2Q PIKETON: Buddy Wilson 29 yard rush TD, conversion failed 21-6
4:39 3Q PIKETON: Buddy Wilson 99 yard rush TD, Alan Austin rushing conversion 21-14
First Downs: Piketon 17, Valley 19
Turnovers: Piketon 1, Valley 2
Piketon rushing: Buddy Wilson 20-198, 2 TD; Alan Austin 13-31.
Piketon passing: Alan Austin 5-12 for 39 yards.
Piketon receiving: Buddy Wilson 2-11; Wayde Fout 2-14; Levi Stanley 2-14.
Valley rushing: Colton Buckle 13-58, George Arnett 12-11, Gabe McNeil 6-39.
Valley passing: George Arnett 8-15 for 134, 3 TDs.
Valley receiving: Colton Buckle 5-99, 2 TDs; Carter Nickell 2-26, 1 TD; Hunter Edwards 1-17; Jaekyn Ridout 1-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.