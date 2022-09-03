Down but never out, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves in quite a battle with the Valley Indians in Friday night football action. In the end, the Redstreaks came up short, suffering a 21-14 loss to the visiting Indians.

"I liked our effort. We didn't give up. You know once you get down 21-0, we could have easily pulled up the tents, but we didn't do that," Piketon coach Tyler Gullion said of the Sept. 2 game. "I'm proud of the kids for how they played. I was not happy for the loss, but we fought back. We had the ball a couple of times with the chance to tie or even take the lead."

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments