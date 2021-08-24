On a night when Waverly's offense shone bright in the moonlight, the Tigers rolled to a 42-3 triumph over the visiting Miami Trace Panthers.
The story recapping the offensive onslaught ran in the Sunday, Aug. 22 edition of the Pike County News Watchman. This one focuses on the equally important defensive effort the Tigers gave.
Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree was thrilled with the fact that his Tigers surrendered just three points to the opponent. Those three points came on the very first drive of the game. The Panthers used 10 plays to cover 45 yards and 4:47 of clock time. Facing 4th-and-6 on the Waverly 20-yard line, Zachary Warnock came on and hit a 37 yard field goal that looked like it would have been good from 50-plus yards. As it turned out, those were the only three points the Panthers could score.
It was the passing game where the Tigers gained the bulk of their yardage, as senior quarterback Wade Futhey aired the ball out for 351 yards on a 19 for 26 performance that included 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Both interceptions came when Futhey was scrambling and trying to complete short passes. In contrast, Miami Trace had just 45 net yards in the passing game.
The rushing statistics were similar, as Waverly produced 118 yards, led by Jase Hurd with 76 yards on 13 carries The Panthers had 114 with Jayden LeBeau having 84 on 13 attempts as well. The Tigers averaged 4.9 yards per carry, while the Panthers managed 3.4.
In all, the Tigers piled up 469 yards of total offense, while the Panthers produced just 159. Waverly was 3-for-4 on fourth-down conversions, while Miami Trace was 0-of-1. The Panthers were 4-of-12 on third-down conversions, while Waverly was 2-of-6. Interestingly, Miami Trace's time of possession was 29:55, while Waverly's was 11:21, as the Tigers relied on their quick strike offense.
Waverly produced 22 first downs to Miami Trace's 17. The Tigers also won the turnover 3-2 battle with a 30-yard fumble recovery touchdown from Mark Stulley, another fumble recovery from Wyatt Crabtree, and an interception from Jason McClellan.
Crabtree was at the top of defensive statistical list for the Tigers with 7.5 tackles (6 solo, 3 assists), 2.5 sacks for a combined loss of 18 yards, and his fumble recovery. Crabtree was rewarded for that fumble recovery by securing his first career varsity touchdown reception on the very first offensive play after collecting the loose pigskin.
One of Crabtree's sacks came during Miami Trace's second drive of the game. Later in that same drive, Sam Paynter and Chris Delgado combined for a sack, forcing the Panthers to punt. Crabtree had another sack on the Panthers third drive, creating another punt situation for Miami Trace.
Waverly's defense denied the Panthers of a first down in their first drive of the second quarter as well, using tackles from Stulley and J.T. Barnett. The Panthers had a longer drive late in the second quarter, but the Tigers continued to deny large gains, as Crabtree, Barnett, Stulley, Cai Marquez, Hudson Kelly, Will Futhey and Hurd all provided tackles.
Defensively in the second half, Ty Evans and Trey Brushart added tackles, as did Alex Boles, Chris Rollins, Cody Helton and Jason McClellan.
As noted by Coach Crabtree in Friday's post-game interview, the Tigers will look to improve in the running game this week. Several of their running backs are out with injuries to start the year, and the bulk of the offensive line is new after losing a large class of seniors from last season.
Waverly is scheduled to take on a traditionally strong Johnstown-Monroe squad Friday night at 7:30 p.m., a half-hour later than all of the rest of the games on their schedule.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
MT Panthers ..... 3 0 0 0 - 3
WHS Tigers ...... 14 14 14 0 - 42
Scoring Summary:
1st 07:13 MT - Zach Warnock 37 yd field goal, MT 3 - WAVERLY 0
06:12 WAVERLY - Alex Boles 36 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 7
02:33 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 52 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 14
2nd 06:15 WAVERLY - Penn Morrison 33 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 21
06:05 WAVERLY - Wyatt Crabtree 31 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 28
3rd 03:58 WAVERLY - Jace Hurd 16 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 35
01:49 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 30 yd fumble recovery (Keagan Smith kick), MT 3 - WAVERLY 42
* Statistics courtesy of Matt Snodgrass.
