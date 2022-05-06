Having the opportunity to turn a triple play is a rarity in softball.
Yet, in Monday night’s varsity softball game between Eastern and Minford, the opportunity was there for Eastern senior Kyla Poorman. Fittingly, it was senior night and Poorman is the only senior on the team. That moment served to ignite the Lady Eagles, who went on to win the game 18-8.
The Lady Eagles found themselves behind 2-0 midway through the second inning. They gave up six more runs and trailed 8-0 after the top of the third inning when the Lady Falcons capitalized on three different errors.
Yet, in the bottom of the third inning, Eastern nearly got all of those runs back, countering with seven of them to get within one, 8-7.
Minford appeared to be preparing to build some distance again in the top of the fourth inning after getting the first two batters aboard with no outs. Then the third batter up connected on a low liner in the direction of Kyla Poorman at first base. Poorman reacted, scooping the line drive inches above the ground.
Both of the Minford runners had nearly reached second and third. So Poorman turned to tag the runner returning to first base for the second out.
Then Poorman fired the ball to second baseman Madilen Day, who applied the tag in time to get the runner coming back from third base for the third out of the inning.
That moment provided a huge momentum shift, and the Lady Eagles went on to win by run rule, 18-8, after five innings of play.
“I was really excited about it,” said Kyla Poorman after the victory, regarding the triple play. “At first, I thought it was going to be a ground ball, but then I realized it was a line drive. I caught it. Lorelei (Martin, Minford runner) was coming back, so it was like an instinct to tag her.”
“In all of my years of coaching, that’s the first one I’ve been a part of,” said Eastern Head Softball Coach Josh Nickell of the triple play. “I’m proud of the girls for keeping their focus and sticking with the play. This by far was my most memorable senior day game. Kyla turned a triple play and scored the final run.”
After that triple play, the Lady Eagles came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning where Megan Nickell generated a run. She started with a one-out walk, stole second and third bases, and then scored on a wild pitch, 8-8.
Then Eastern scored the final 10 runs in the fifth inning to bring the game to an end. Kyla Poorman represented the winning run after reaching base on a fielder’s choice. She was standing on third base when Nickell blasted the ball to the fence. Nickell used her speed to go all the way around the base paths for an inside-the-park home run.
But since Eastern had already reached the 10-run lead, Nickell’s run did not count officially, nor did the runs scored by Moriah Compton and Kelsey Helphenstine. Both had been waiting at second and first base respectively, when Nickell stepped to the plate and hit the ball to the fence.
Nickell did get credit for the RBI that pushed Poorman across the dish. Poorman also had an RBI during that inning when she reached base on the fielder’s choice.
It ended up being a special senior night for Poorman, who had the opportunity to enjoy the win and record the triple play.
When asked if this had been her most memorable game, Poorman said, “I think so right now, but I still hope to have a better game. We will play East for the first round in the tournament. I hope that carries us over to Belpre, and then I hope we go from there. I would love to beat Belpre and keep going.”
Overall, Eastern has a very young team. Poorman, the lone senior, is followed by two juniors. The rest of the roster consists of sophomores and freshmen.
“I feel like it is a big responsibility for me, being a leader, trying to get everyone’s attitude up in the dugout and on the field, and making sure everyone is doing their part,” said Kyla Poorman of being the only senior.
“We like to say encouraging words to each other, like when we make mistakes, we say, ‘Hey, you got it. You got the next one. The next one is yours.’ If we make a good play, we say ‘Hey, good job. You still got the next one. You got this in the bag.’ When we have girls up at the plate, we are always trying to cheer for them and making sure everyone is up on the fence (inside the dugout).”
Poorman added, “I’m really proud of all of the girls this year. They have come a long way since the beginning of the year. We have a tough schedule.”
Coach Nickell was proud of the fact that his team had four league wins, sweeping Minford and Oak Hill.
The first time Eastern and Minford played on April 21, the Lady Eagles picked up a 10-3 victory.
The Lady Falcons claimed the lead early in that game as well, pushing ahead 3-1 after two innings. The Lady Eagles tied it with a run in the top of the third inning and then unloaded with four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.
In that win, Megan Nickell led the way in hits, going 4-for-5 with four runs and one RBI. Emma Young provided nearly half of the RBIs, generating four in a 1-2 effort with a double. Madison Shuler had two RBIs, while Hannah Felts and Lydia Park added one each. Park also had her team’s only stolen base.
Felts picked up the pitching victory. Of the three runs surrendered, only one was earned. Felts gave up six hits, struck out four batters and walked two.
“We’re in a tough conference. We get beat up a lot,” said Nickell. “My hope is that it makes the girls better as they go. I hope the young ones can stay focused and realize what we are building for with the tournament.”
Eastern is set to open Division IV sectional play on Monday at home versus Sciotoville East at 5 p.m.
