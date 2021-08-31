WAVERLY TIGERS: 42-14 win over Johnstown-Monroe — Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Jase Hurd 23-144, 2 TDs; Mark Stulley 1-12; Creed Smith 4-8.
Passing: Wade Futhey 17-for-22 for 290 yards, 3 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 7-189, 3 TDs; Will Futhey 5-64; Mark Stulley 3-9; Wyatt Crabtree 2-28.
Punt Returns: Penn Morrison 1-8.
Kickoff Returns: Alex Boles 1-20; Jase Hurd 1-13.
Punting (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-88 yards for an average of 29.3 yards per punt with a long of 43 yards.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Keagan Smith 7-279 for an average of 39.9 yards per kick.
Tackles: Ty Evans 8.5, J.T. Barnett 8, Wyatt Crabtree 8, Penn Morrison 6, Jason McClellan 4.5, Creed Smith 3, Mark Stulley 1.5, Sam Paynter 1.5, Will Futhey 1.5, Chris Rollins 1.5, Keagan Smith 1, Mason Sparks 1, Cai Marquez 1, Braylon Robertson 1, Trey Brushart 1, Zak Green 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Logan Long 1, Jace Gecowets 1, Caden Arrowood 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-13; Sam Paynter 1-7; Will Futhey 1-6; J.T. Barnett 1-5; Trey Brushart 1-1.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-13; Sam Paynter 1-7; Will Futhey 1-6; Trey Brushart 1-1.
Forced Fumbles: Braylon Robertson 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Penn Morrison 1-0.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 1-34; Caden Arrowood 1-9.
PIKETON REDSTREAKS: 43-13 win over Wellston — Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Rushing (No. — Yards, TDs): Levi Gullion 6-46; Alan Austin 3-54; Camren Loar 1-42; Caleb Osborne 1-0.
Passing: Levi Gullion 16-of-21 for 341 yards, 5 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Camren Loar 5-202, 3 TDs; Johnny Burton 7-121, 2 TDs; Brent McGuire 1-9; Kydan Potts 1-6; Braydon Leeth 1-4; Hunter Harris 1-0.
All-Purpose Yards: Camren Loar 244, Johnny Burton 121, Alan Austin 54, Levi Gullion 46, Brent McGuire 9, Kydan Potts 6, Braydon Leeth 4.
Tackles: Jacob Taylor 10, Braiden Dunham 9, Zane Brownfield 6, Caleb Osborne 5, Kydan Potts 5, Carter Williams 5, Alan Austin 5, Levi Stanley 4, Keaton Brown 3, Johnny Burton 2, Jayden Thacker 1, Kaden Dickerson 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Tackles for loss: Braiden Dunham 2, Jacob Taylor 2, Caleb Osborne 2, Keaton Brown 1, Jayden Thacker 1.
Caused Fumble: Tyler Tackett 1.
Recovered Fumble: Dylan Leeth 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Jacob Taylor 1, Braiden Dunham 1, Kaden Dickerson 1, Kydan Potts 1.
Pass deflections: Johnny Burton 2, Zane Brownfield 1, Carter Williams 1, Jacob Taylor 1.
EASTERN EAGLES: 54-8 loss to Coal Grove — Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
Passing: Dylan Morton 12-of-26 for 174 yards, 1 TD (70 yards) and 3 interceptions along with a conversion pass.
Rushing (No. — Yds.): Dylan Morton 14-45; Landon Reinsmith 7-15; Brady Moore 3-12; Teagan Werner 2-5.
Receiving (No. — Yds.): Ean Perkins, 1-70, 1 TD (70 yards); K.J. Reinsmith 4-53, caught conversion pass; Jace White 4-39; Teagan Werner 1-7; Landen Reinsmith 2-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.