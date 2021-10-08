It was another rough night for the Eastern Eagles as they traveled to Spartan Stadium and suffered a 52-0 defeat.
“Notre Dame had the ball first. They took it down and scored to go up 7-0. We just folded at that point,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “We had a terrible week at practice. We played how we practiced.”
Eastern had just 19 healthy players, as the injury bug has hit hard.
Tomlison did see a few bright spots in the loss, saying that sophomore Landon Reinsmith has improved at the linebacker spot each week. He also said that K.J. Reinsmith, Braydon Barker and Dylan Morton all had strong performances on the defensive line, despite the lopsided score.
“Teagan Werner played a very scrappy game on both sides of the ball. He always plays hard. He plays football and then goes and runs a cross country meet the next day. Ryan Zaler had a couple of catches for us and blocked well,” said Tomlison.
“We have to recruit the hallways and get more kids back out on the football field next year. I would love to have enough to have a junior varsity team so I don’t have to play freshmen and sophomores against seniors.”
Tomlison wants his players to face adversity and continue to work toward getting better in preparation for the 2022 season when they will be a year older and stronger.
“When adversity hits, you can’t just hide and disappear,” said Tomlison.
The Eagles will be back home Friday night to take on Northwest for homecoming.
