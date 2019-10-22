Eastern football vs. Symmes Valley - Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Passing: Wyatt Hines 5-for-16 for 43 yards, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 0-for-1, 1 INT; Logan Clemmons 0-for-1, 1 INT; Chase Carter 0-for-3, 1 INT. 

Rushing: Dillion Mattox 14-95, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 10-64; Tyler Hanshaw 2-8; Wyatt Hines 7-15. 

Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-28; Gage Denny 1-12, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 1-3. 

Total Yardage: 225

Tackles: Logan Clemmons 11, Kyle Beasley 9, Dillion Mattox 6, K.J. Reinsmith 4, Michael Cantrell 3, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Jake Tribby 2, Malik Harris 2, Bryce Myers 1, Chase Carter 1, Jacob Johnson 1. 

Tackles for Loss: Kyle Beasley 2, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Michael Cantrell 1. 

Forced Fumble: Dillion Mattox

Fumble Recovery: Dillion Mattox

Scoring Summary: 

Wyatt Hines pass to Gage Denny, 12 yards, TD

Logan Clemmons 2-point conversion

Dillion Mattox, 1 yard rush, TD

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Load comments