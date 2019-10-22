Eastern football vs. Symmes Valley - Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Passing: Wyatt Hines 5-for-16 for 43 yards, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 0-for-1, 1 INT; Logan Clemmons 0-for-1, 1 INT; Chase Carter 0-for-3, 1 INT.
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 14-95, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 10-64; Tyler Hanshaw 2-8; Wyatt Hines 7-15.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-28; Gage Denny 1-12, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 1-3.
Total Yardage: 225
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 11, Kyle Beasley 9, Dillion Mattox 6, K.J. Reinsmith 4, Michael Cantrell 3, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Jake Tribby 2, Malik Harris 2, Bryce Myers 1, Chase Carter 1, Jacob Johnson 1.
Tackles for Loss: Kyle Beasley 2, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Michael Cantrell 1.
Forced Fumble: Dillion Mattox
Fumble Recovery: Dillion Mattox
Scoring Summary:
Wyatt Hines pass to Gage Denny, 12 yards, TD
Logan Clemmons 2-point conversion
Dillion Mattox, 1 yard rush, TD
