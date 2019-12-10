A win is a win but never be satisfied is what Eastern head coach Lakiem Lockery said to his team post game after Tuesday's 44-41 come from behind win against Northwest.
“We protected the house tonight and got the W. I'll take it, but I'm not satisfied. That was my speech to the boys, 'We got the win, but we can never be satisfied with what we did out there tonight.'”
Trailing 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, Eastern outscored Northwest 9-2 in the final eight-minute period to come from behind and claim a 44-41 SOC II victory.
After an early 5-5 tie midway through the first, Northwest used a 5-0 run to take a 10-5 lead with 2:32 to play. The Eagles would then score seven of the next 13 points, as they would trail the Mohawks 16-12 after the first.
After going back and forth to start the second quarter, Brennen Slusher would hit two trifectas giving Eastern a 23-22 advantage with 4:05 left. The Eagles then added on to their lead, taking a 26-24 lead late in the second before Northwest beat the buzzer for two more, forcing a 26-26 tie at halftime.
“It was a slow-paced game. It wasn't what we were looking for — we were trying to get up and down. We just have some things we have to iron out better offensively and defensively. Tonight we did not play the way I wanted us to play, and the way we've been playing here lately," said Lockery.
"We took a step back, but we have two days to get to work and prepare for Friday (against Oak Hill). But the biggest thing for us is sitting down and defending; we have to be able to defend and keep guys in front of us. That's been our problem. But that's on me. I take ownership for that and we have to get better.”
Eastern took a brief 35-34 with 2:24 to play in the third, but the Mohawks used a 5-0 run to take a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter was all Eastern, as they only allowed two Mohawk points and held Northwest scoreless for nearly five minutes. With 33.1 left in regulation Eastern took their first lead of the quarter at 43-41. The Eagles would then get another key defensive stop and add another free throw 1.9 left to seal the win and edge Northwest 44-41.
“The fourth quarter was big for us. That was the biggest thing and I preached in the second half — coming out and playing defense. We had to get stops, and we went into the fourth quarter down four. That was the biggest thing for us was getting stops and making sure we converted," said Lockery. "We got stops earlier in the game, but the problem was we were turning it right back over. It wasn't doing us any justice, so we have to not have those empty possessions. That was big for us in the fourth quarter. That's having a leader out there — a senior (Hunter Cochenour) — that helps and growing up, we're four games in now."
The Eagles were 16-of-45 from the field and hit five threes in the win. They were also 7-of-17 form the free throw line and forced 15 Mohawk turnovers.
"I teach my kids. We're playing a lot of young kids, but the biggest thing for them to understand is at this level your not a freshman anymore. Normally, I say that midway through the season, but I have to say it now. Each game we have to take something from it and learn; and, that's what they did," said Lockery.
"We've learned from the last few games where we've had leads and put us in position to be comfortable, but not too comfortable. I think this game put us in an uncomfortable situation, but we came out on top. We got stops and were able to put the ball in the basket a little bit, which gave us an opportunity.”
Leading the Eagles was Hunter Cochenour with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Brennen Slusher scored 11. Chase Carter scored eight points and Dillion Mattox finished the evening with seven points and six steals. Neil Leist also chipped in with two points, while Gabe McBee scored one. Eastern will now get back to work and prepare to take on Oak Hill Friday.
“We need to get in to work and play some defense. We have to get after it defensively, and make sure offensively for us, it's not focusing on that one player. We all know Hunter and what he's capable of doing for us, but it's the other guys — getting those guys comfortable enough to be out there and do the same thing Hunter can do," said Lockery.
"Brennan Slusher can shoot the ball just as well. We have another guy who can shoot it. We have other guys who can play different roles and attack. But I think tonight we came out stagnant. We looked more towards Hunter in the beginning, and I think that part on me. That's something I have to change a little bit and get these other guys involved, and I think that's part of it. We have two days to get better and prepare for Friday, and hopefully we have a better outing than tonight.”
NHS;-;16;10;13;2;-;41
EHS;-;12;14;9;9;-;44
NORTHWEST (41) — Billy Crabtree 2 0 1-3 5, Kyle Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Nathan Rivers 2 1 0-0 7, Timmy Emmons 1 0 4-4 6, Brayden Campbell 3 0 0-1 6, Brycen Carver 1 0 0-0 2, Braden Borens 3 1 0-0 9, Blake Carver 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 15 2 5-8 41.
EASTERN (44) — Dillion Mattox 2 0 3-6 7, Gabe McBee 0 1 1-2 4, Hunter Cochenour 4 1 1-5 12, Neil Leist 1 0 0-0 2, Brennen Slusher 1 3 0-0 11, Chase Carter 3 0 2-4 8, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 5 7-17 44.
