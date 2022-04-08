Outside of Monday night, this week’s tennis action has been a wash for the Waverly Tigers.
Even though they only had one match, the Tigers continued to roll, improving their record of 4-0 with a 5-0 victory over Portsmouth Clay.
Waverly coach Matt Morrison said it was a good team win for his Tigers, adding, “Clay is a well coached team. They’ve definitely improved from last year. They have solid ball striking and players who move well. That’s why I consider this a good, solid win.
In singles action, seniors Penn Morrison (No. 1) and Mark Stulley (No. 2) rolled past their opponents without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0.
“Penn played really well. Players have such a hard time with the ball he hits. It’s forceful and hops all over you, so it is very hard to time when you’re on the other side,” said Morrison.
“Mark and Penn are both still knocking off rust from the longer basketball season, but Mark’s match was a good one for him tonight. He got to play a lot of longer points, which he needed, and he found his serve earlier this year.”
Freshman Sam Walsh played No. 3 singles and picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win.
“Sam played his first singles varsity match tonight,” said Morrison. “He was a little bit nervous at the start, but shook it off nicely and controlled things at the end.”
In doubles action, the No. 1 duo of Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-1, 6-0. Newcomers Cameron McKenzie and Cade Carroll played No. 2 doubles and won 6-2, 6-2.
“Caden and Waylon were dominant, picking up where they left off — serving big, putting away balls at the net, and kind of just smothering their opponents,” said Morrison.
“Cade and Cam played well together. They both look to be aggressive at the net, so we’re excited to see how that plays out as the season progresses. It was just a solid night all around.”
The Tigers were supposed to head to Portsmouth Wednesday, but weather took that match away. Thursday was supposed to be a match with Jackson, but it was canceled due to a schedule conflict on Jackson’s part.
Weather-permitting, Waverly will head to Minford on Monday, Wheelersburg on Tuesday, and then take on West at home on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.