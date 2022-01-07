Wednesday night was an opportunity for Waverly to make some new athletic history as the school hosted its first-ever all-girls high school wrestling match.
“We wanted to get as many girls wrestlers here as we could so we could try and grow the sport,” said Waverly Wrestling Head Coach Scott Green.
Originally scheduled as a tri-match with Olentangy Orange and Western Brown, Washington Court House joined to make it a quad. Additionally, two wrestlers from other schools joined the action. Jocelyn Malone from Albany Alexander, the only girl on her team, joined Waverly’s team for the evening, while a wrestler from Greenup County, Kentucky, the only girl on her team, joined the Washington Court House squad.
Olentangy Orange, traveling 82 miles from Lewis Center north of Columbus in Delaware County, brought a large team. According to www.orangewrestling.com, the 2021-2022 roster for the Pioneers includes 30 girl wrestlers.
Their coach, Brian Nicola, shared some information with the News Watchman about a grassroots effort to grow the sport of girls wrestling, which has become quite popular among the large central Ohio school districts that the Orange Pioneers face. He also indicated that others who had been against sanctioning girls wrestling in the past have begun to change their opinions.
Another website, wrestlelikeagirl.org/sanction-oh, shares more about the push for the Ohio High School Athletic Association to sanction girls wrestling as an official sport. According to information shared on the website, SanctionOH is a movement to grow opportunities for girls wrestling in Ohio through cooperation with local schools OHSAA. This movement is supported by local and national organizations, including Ohio USA Wrestling, Wrestle Like a Girl, Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association, National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), National High School Coaches Association, and the OH Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Wednesday evening’s matches began after Waverly wrestler Aiden Peoples and team manager Maddy Davis sang the National Anthem acapella in an impromptu performance.
There were two wrestling mats on the Waverly High School floor, which kept the action going for all of the teams throughout the night with short breaks in between. Waverly started the night by winning a match over Washington Court House 34-18.
Against Washington Court House, Emma Davis won the first individual match, battling through all three two-minute periods to win 15-2 by major decision (point spread between eight and 14 points).
Up next, Alexander’s Jocelyn Malone lost her match. Then Waverly’s Abby Green won 6-1 to take the decision (win by seven points or less). Finally, Waverly’s Aiden Peoples wrapped up the individual matches, winning by pin. The rest of the points collected by the teams came from forfeits in weight classes where there was only one competitor. In an exhibition match, Waverly’s Jewel Leslie took on Jocelyn Malone with Malone taking the win.
Peoples, a junior, enjoyed the opportunity to compete in a home all-girls match.
“I thought this was really cool. I like wrestling against other girls way better than wrestling guys. It is easier, because it makes it more equal,” said Peoples.
“Last year was my first season of wrestling. Compared to last year, I’m 20 times better than I was. I’m just just putting in the effort in practice and competing better.”
Peoples and teammate Emma Davis are ranked 11th in the state in their respective classes, while Savanna Johnson is ranked sixth.
“I think it’s a big honor to be ranked. It is cool to be able to tell people that I’m ranked in the state,” she said.
Peoples says her favorite move is called cement mixer, and she explained how to do it.
“You get them (the opponent) in a collar tie and snap them down. You get that front headlock and an underhook, and then you turn them. It works really well for me most of the time whenever I can hit it,” said Peoples. “If another girl is stronger than me, I have to try and find something that works. I’m constantly thinking.”
She hopes that the sport of wrestling for girls will continue to grow.
“It is one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it is also one of the most meaningful with how much success means to me,” said Peoples. “I hope that OHSAA sanctions this sport.”
The next match saw Waverly take on Western Brown, losing 30-9. Waverly senior Savanna Johnson started with an exhibition match and won quickly by pin. In the matches that counted toward the team score, Emma Davis recorded the only Waverly win by pin for six points. Alexander’s Jocelyn Malone won by decision for three points.
In Waverly’s final match of the night, the Lady Tigers lost 54-24 to the Olentangy Orange Pioneers. Abby Green and Jocelyn Malone had wins by pin. Johnson also had another exhibition match, winning it quickly with a flip of her opponent for a pin that elicited a gasp from the crowd.
Johnson explained the move, which is called “head-and-arm”.
“It is my favorite move. You basically toss them over your hip. I like doing that move,” said Johnson. “You tie up with them. Then I grab their other arm that they are not tied up with. You just go to turn it, but don’t turn it, and then the second that you fake it, you do it.”
Johnson said the move has worked well for her.
“Last year at state, I think I won every single one of my matches with that move,” she said.
Johnson is one of two senior girls competing on the team this year. She was glad to have the experience of having an all-girls match at home.
“I think it is incredible. Last year, if you would’ve asked me if we were doing this, I probably would have laughed because we never did anything like this. I like competing against guys, but it is nice to compete against girls and try to get the sports sanctioned,” said Johnson.
“I’m kind of sad that I’m going to have to leave the girls who are starting now. But they’ve come such a long way since we first started and they improved a lot since last year.”
Johnson was one of the first girls to try the sport and stay with it, along with Trinity Shell, who was unable to compete in Wednesday’s match due to COVID-19 quarantine. Johnson is glad that she and her teammates could help the sport grow at Waverly.
“It is really good to see all the other girls coming in now. I think once they saw other girls wrestling and that we were going to state, that is when it changed.”
Currently, the girls wrestling state tournament is run by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association. The first two competitions were held in February of 2020 and 2021.
The Waverly girls wrestling team is scheduled to travel to Harrison (west of Cincinnati) on Sunday, Jan. 9 for a quad.
