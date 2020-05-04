COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that supporters can catch re-airs of two Crew SC matches this week via ColumbusCrewSC.com (Wednesday) and SportsTime Ohio (Saturday).
On Wednesday, May 6, ColumbusCrewSC.com is set to re-air Crew SC’s 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals home match against the Montreal Impact (original air date: November 8, 2015), with the stream set to start at 12:00 p.m. ET.
SportsTime Ohio is slated to re-air the Black & Gold’s inaugural MLS match against D.C. United at Ohio Stadium, with the broadcast set for Saturday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET (original air date: April 13, 1996). The match will be preceded by a new episode of Crew Live: Home Edition at 5:30 p.m. ET featuring Crew SC Head Coach Caleb Porter. Crew Live: Home Edition is a pre-match show hosted by play-by-play broadcaster Neil Sika, analyst Jordan Angeli and sideline reporter Brett Hiltbrand. Additionally, Saturday’s re-air is also set to stream via the FOX Sports GO App.
Major League Soccer’s platform, MLS Unites, aims to bring the soccer community together during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s focus is MLS Unites to Thank Frontline and Essential Workers. Crew SC content featured as part of last week’s theme of MLS Unites to Discover New – including Darlington Nagbe participating in a read-along – can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/3fbUUg3. Crew SC’s additional digital programming includes a Kid’s Corner which features videos and activities for children; Home Workouts led by Kelly Roderick, Crew SC’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach; The Breakdown, featuring TV analyst Jordan Angeli providing analysis; and weekly #StayAtHome Recipes from registered team dietitian Jay Short. Crew SC supporters can also listen to the Club’s weekly radio show, “Inside The Crew”, on 97.1 The Fan every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Please see below for this week’s schedule of Crew SC matches set to re-air on ColumbusCrewSC.com and SportsTime Ohio.
Wednesday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET – ColumbusCrewSC.com
2015 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals, Leg 2: Crew SC vs. Montreal Impact – Original air date: November 8, 2015 | Crew SC defeats the Montreal Impact 3-1 in extra time to advance to the 2015 Eastern Conference Championship.
Saturday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET – SportsTime Ohio
1996 Inaugural Match: Crew SC vs. D.C. United – Original air date: April 13, 1996 | The Crew’s inaugural MLS match saw the Club defeat D.C. United in a dominant 4-0 performance at the Black & Gold’s then-home, Ohio Stadium.
NOTES: re-aired matches on ColumbusCrewSC.com will be geo-fenced to Crew SC’s territory per Major League Soccer guidelines; re-aired matches on SportsTime Ohio will also stream on the FOX Sports GO App.
ABOUT COLUMBUS CREW SC
Columbus Crew SC (Soccer Club) is the first club in Major League Soccer. Crew SC is operated by The Edwards Family and Haslam Sports Group. The Black & Gold won their first MLS Cup championship in 2008 and also won the 2002 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as well as MLS Supporters' Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 2020 campaign is the Crew's 25th season in MLS and the 21st season at historic MAPFRE Stadium -- the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States.
