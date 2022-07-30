The Waverly High School Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021 were honored together during a brief ceremony on Jan. 14, 2022 between the boys varsity and junior varsity games versus Wheelersburg. They included Ted Evans, Geoff Grimes, Robert Holsinger, Sandy Monroe (Meritorious Service), Jim Ward, Teresa Campbell, Dan DeVito, John Dyke, Rick Eblin, Bill Maloy (Coach), Kim Hewlett Swepston, the 1993 golf team, Brenda Reed Walls and Trevor Walls.
The times they played varied, their sports were either different or the same, and some were just there to help. But they all had ultimate success.
This describes the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021, with the classes of the past two years being honored together.
The honorees were introduced on January 14 between the boys varsity and reserve basketball games with the Wheelersburg Pirates. A luncheon and reception for the honorees was held earlier that day. The varsity Tigers won the game 54-46 over the Pirates and Trey Robertson surpassed the school’s all-time scoring record of 1,665 points, which was set by 2012 graduate Jake Kretzer.
CLASS OF 2021
The honorees for the Class of 2021 are Ted Evans, Geoff Grimes, Robert Holsinger, Sandy Monroe (Meritorious Service) and Jim Ward.
CLASS OF 2020
The honorees for the Class of 2020 are Teresa Campbell, Dan DeVito, John Dyke, Rick Eblin, Bill Maloy (coach), Kim Hewlett Swepston, Brenda Reed Walls, Trevor Walls and the 1993 golf team.
The profiles stories of these athletes, teams and individuals will be running in upcoming editions of the Pike County News Watchman as we lead into a new school year of high school sports.
