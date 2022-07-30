Waverly Hall of Fame classes 2020-21

The Waverly High School Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021 were honored together during a brief ceremony on Jan. 14, 2022 between the boys varsity and junior varsity games versus Wheelersburg. They included Ted Evans, Geoff Grimes, Robert Holsinger, Sandy Monroe (Meritorious Service), Jim Ward, Teresa Campbell, Dan DeVito, John Dyke, Rick Eblin, Bill Maloy (Coach), Kim Hewlett Swepston, the 1993 golf team, Brenda Reed Walls and Trevor Walls.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The times they played varied, their sports were either different or the same, and some were just there to help. But they all had ultimate success.

This describes the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021, with the classes of the past two years being honored together.

