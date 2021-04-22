After a rough start to the 2021 softball year with a very young varsity team, the Eastern Lady Eagles have enjoyed some success in recent contests.
The following article includes summaries and statistics from some recent games.
April 13 @ New Boston
Scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning was crucial for the Eastern softball team to get out of New Boston with a 5-4 victory.
In the April 13 contest, it was Eastern that struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Megan Nickell started with a single and scored when Chloe’ Dixon followed with a triple. Dixon was able to score when Andee Lester provided a groundout, 2-0.
The New Boston Lady Tigers responded by tying the contest in the home half of the frame, taking advantage of a pair of singles and an Eastern error to knot it at 2-2.
Eastern moved ahead again in the top of the fifth inning on a solo homer from Andee Lester over the left field fence, 3-2.
In the home half of the fifth, an Eastern error and a single allowed two runners to get to base. They scored on a double by pitcher Kenzie Whitley, giving the Lady Tigers the 4-3 edge.
In the top of the seventh, Nickell led off with a single and stole second before Dixon reached base safely on an error. With Nickell on third, New Boston issued a walk to Lester to fill the bases. Then Skylar White delivered a two-RBI hit to center field, giving the Lady Eagles the 5-4 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, New Boston’s Shelby Easter became the potential tying run with a leadoff single. But a fly ball to right fielder Madison Shuler became the first out. The next batter grounded out to Hannah Felts at second base. Then Lester finished off the victory with a strikeout.
Lester’s complete game pitching effort included 17 strikeouts. She gave up five hits and four runs, only one run earned, and walked five. Lester helped her own cause from the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Skylar White was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Megan Nickell was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and a stolen base. Chloe’ Dixon finished 1-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI.
EHS — 002 010 2 — 5
NBHS — 002 020 0 -4
April 16 vs. New Boston
The second meeting between the Eastern Lady Eagles and New Boston Lady Tigers featured a much higher scoring game that netted another victory for the Lady Eagles by a score of 14-9.
Eastern scored three runs in the very first inning. Megan Nickell started with a single, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a single from Kaylee Jones. Andee Lester provided the third straight hit. Jones later scored on a groundout from White, while Lester came home when Hannah Felts reached base via an error, 3-0.
The Lady Tigers responded with their largest scoring half inning of the game, plating four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead. However, Eastern was able to regain the lead in the bottom half by plating two more runs.
Starting the offense in the second inning, Nickell came up with a leadoff single, took second on a passed ball, and scored when Jones reached on an error. Jones later scored on a hit from Skylar White, putting EHS ahead 5-4.
The Lady Tigers briefly regained the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third, 6-5. But the Lady Eagles reclaimed it quickly.
In the bottom of half the third, the Lady Eagles added two more runs, starting when Emma Young singled and moved to second on a groundout from Madison Shuler. Then Moriah Compton reached base via an error, allowing Young to score. Compton was also able to score before the inning came to an end, 7-6.
Once more, New Boston regained the lead in the fourth inning, only to see Eastern reclaim it. The Lady Tigers plated two more to go ahead 8-7. The Lady Eagles responded with three runs, moving ahead 10-8. Eastern never trailed again.
The bottom of the fourth inning began with a walk from Chloe’ Dixon, who followed by stealing second base. Dixon scored when Skylar White followed with an RBI single. Hannah Felts had the next RBI single, plating White. Felts later scored on a double from Shuler.
With the 10-8 lead, Eastern was able to stay ahead and cap it with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. New Boston rallied for one final run in the bottom half before the Lady Eagles finished the 14-9 win.
Hitting-wise for Eastern, Shuler finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run and one RBI. Lester was 2-for-5 with a run. White had 3 RBIs to lead the team in that category with a 1-for-4 performance. Jones was 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
NBHS — 042 200 1 — 9
EHS — 322 304 X — 14
April 17 vs. Southern — Game 1
On Saturday, April 17, the Eastern Lady Eagles split a double header with the visiting Racine Southern Lady Tornados.
After Southern claimed the early lead by plating two runs in the opening inning, Eastern worked to come back.
Eastern’s first run came in the bottom of the second inning, when Megan Nickell reached base on an error by Southern’s right fielder, and made it all the way around to score, 2-1.
The Lady Eagles took the lead in the fifth inning. Skylar White started with a single and later scored on a sacrifice bunt from Moriah Compton. Next, Nickell worked a walk and scored. Then Andee Lester had a solo home run to right center field, giving Eastern the 4-2 advantage.
Eastern added two more runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of Southern errors. White delivered a two out single and Compton followed with a walk. They were both able to score on miscues by the Lady Tornados.
Southern’s final attempt at a rally came in the top of the seventh inning, but Eastern was able to limit the damage and secure the 6-3 win.
From the plate, Lester finished 1-for-3 with her home run, collecting an RBI in the process. Young was 1-for-2 with a triple. White finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Compton added an RBI with her sacrifice. Dixon was 1-for-3 from the plate.
Hannah Felts was the inning pitcher. She gave up four hits, struck out five batters and hit one batter.
SHS — 200 000 1 — 3
EHS — 001 032 X — 6
April 17 vs. Southern — Game 2
The second game saw Southern take an early lead and Eastern rally to tie. But ultimately, the Tornados scored the final two runs for a 5-3 win.
Southern plated the first three runs of the game in the top of the third inning. Eastern answered after Megan Nickell led off with a single and came all the way around to score on a sacrifice bunt from Moriah Compton. Then Andee Lester stepped to the plate and blasted a home run to right field, cutting the lead to 3-2. Chloe’ Dixon became the tying run after being hit by a pitch, stealing second, and scoring on a single from Skylar White, 3-3.
That tie didn’t hold for long. Southern plated two runs to take the 5-3 lead in the fourth inning and held for the win.
From the plate, White finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Lester was 1-for-3 with her home run. Nickell was 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Hannah Felts and Emma Young each went 1-for-3.
Lester suffered the pitching loss. She gave up five runs, only one of which was earned, on four hits, while striking out six and walking three.
SHS — 003 200 0 — 5
EHS — 003 000 0 — 3
April 19 @ Minford
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, Eastern kept it close with Minford for two and a half innings, going up 3-1. But the Lady Falcons took advantage, using eight runs in the bottom of the third to open the floodgates and take a 14-4 win.
For Eastern in the loss, Megan Nickell finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Skylar White was 1-for-2 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Emma Young was also 1-for-2.
EHS — 021 01 — 4
MHS — 108 32 — 14
UP NEXT
The Lady Eagles were set to play a home contest with Oak Hill on Friday. They will head to South Webster on Monday.
