Games on back-to-back nights resulted in back-to-back varsity basketball victories for the Eastern Eagles over the weekend.
On Friday, the Eagles ventured into Pickaway County to take on the New Hope Christian Statesmen at Ohio Christian University’s Maxwell Center and escaped with a narrow 65-61 triumph.
The game between Eastern and New Hope was close from beginning to end. Eastern pushed ahead 17-16 after the opening quarter, led by senior Neil Leist with nine points on a trio of triples. Jace White, TJ Richards and Dylan Morton all contributed to the scoring.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the second quarter. Leist led EHS with five points, connecting on another trifecta. White, Richards and Teagan Werner added one bucket each. At the break, the contest was tied at 28.
Defensively, the Eagles limited New Hope to a game-low eight points in the third quarter. On the offensive end, Neil Leist added five more points to his total, while Tucker Leist connected on a trey, and Dylan Morton, Brewer Tomlison, and Richards each had a bucket. Going to the final frame, Eastern was ahead 42-36.
After being limited by foul trouble, Tomlison went off in the fourth quarter, generating 16 of his team’s 23 points. For the Statesmen, C. Rhyne tried to match him, but came up short, producing 13 of his team’s 25. Additional scoring for EHS came from Jace White, who added six, while Tucker Leist split a pair of free throws. That allowed the Eagles to escape with a 65-61 win.
It was a quick turnaround for the Eagles, as they got up Saturday morning and traveled to North Adams High School for the Coach Dave Young Classic to face the Ripley Blue Jays.
The first half was close, but the Eagles ultimately flew off with a 57-42 conquest.
The Blue Jays gained the early edge in the opening quarter, 11-10. Scoring for the Eagles came from Brewer Tomlison and brothers Neil and Tucker Leist.
Eastern fought ahead in the second quarter. TJ Richards led the way by producing six of 12 points for the Eagles. Jace White, Neil Leist and Tomlison accounted for the remainder. At the break, EHS was ahead 22-19.
Halftime adjustments saw the Eagles soar in the third quarter, as they doubled the output of Ripley 18-9 in the third quarter. White found his way to the basket to lead the charge with eight of those points. Tomlison and Richards added four more each, while Dylan Morton provided a bucket. EHS was ahead 40-28,
White produced six more points to lead the Eagles in the fourth quarter, while Tomlison added four. Richards finished with three, Tucker Leist added a basket and Sherman Salisbury broke into the scoring column with a pair of free throws.
In the 57-42 win, Eastern had a balanced scoring attack with White producing 15 points, Tomlison adding 14 and Richards adding 13. Ty Fyffe led the Blue Jays with 13 points.
With those two victories, Eastern improved to 8-7 overall. After taking on Portsmouth West at home on Tuesday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, the Eagles will have the week off before traveling to Wheelersburg. Eastern’s league record stands at 3-6.
