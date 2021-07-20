After losing in the late innings of their Region V double elimination tourney opener Monday evening, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers bounced back in a big way with a 12-1 triumph over Portsmouth Post 23 Tuesday morning in the losers’ bracket.
Waverly’s win brought Portsmouth’s tourney appearance to an end, as the Scioto County team went 0-2 in postseason play, having lost to Yeager-Benson Post 199 on Monday by a score of 11-2.
The Shockers set the tone immediately by playing three runs in the top of the first. Alex Boles led off with a single to start the offense. Then L.T. Jordan followed with a bunt single, before Dakota Secrest singled on a grounder to right field, filling the bases. Next, Roger Woodruff hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Secrest out at second. With Post 23 attempting to turn a double play, both Boles and Jordan managed to score, 2-0. Woodruff also advanced to second on an error on the Post 23 first baseman. Derek Eblin produced the next single. He was caught trying to steal second base and became the second out. Weston Roop followed with a base hit to right field, giving Woodruff the opportunity to score, 3-0. Easton Lansing followed with Waverly’s sixth hit of the opening frame. A strikeout brought the inning to a close.
Post 142 pitcher Mason Ratcliff started the bottom of the first inning with a strikeout. A groundout and a lineout followed, giving the Shockers the chance to start hitting again.
Hunter Edwards led off the top of the second with a single. Next, Boles was hit by a pitch. Then Jordan singled to send Edwards home. A double play and a groundout left Boles stranded at third, 4-0.
Post 23 was able to break through with its lone run in the bottom of the third inning, 4-1, using two singles and a sacrifice fly.
The Shockers put together their next big inning in the top of the fourth. Edwards was the first to reach with a one-out walk. Singles from Boles, Jordan and Secrest followed. Secrest’s hit allowed Edwards and Boles to score. Eblin drove Jordan and Secrest home with a two-out single, 8-1.
Waverly’s final big inning was the sixth, which was enough to bring the game an early end on the 10-run rule. Boles led off with his third single of the game, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a one-out double from Secrest, 9-1. Woodruff followed the trend, adding a second straight double to plate Secrest, 10-1. Derek Eblin hit into a fielder’s choice, creating the second out at third. Then Weston Roop provided the third double of the inning, pushing Eblin to third. Eblin and Roop both scored on a single from Easton Lansing, 12-1. A strikeout brought the inning to a close.
Portsmouth threatened to extend the game, filling the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning. But Waverly pitcher Mason Ratcliff delivered a strikeout before Post 23’s last batter hit into a fielder’s choice, bringing the game to an end.
With the victory, Post 142 improved to 8-13 overall. Pitcher Mason Ratcliff moved to 2-2 for the season. He threw all six innings, giving up one earned run while striking out five batters.
“Mason was solid on the mound for us. He set the tone for us,” said Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers Coach Jonathan Teeters. “Our team was hungry at the plate.”
It was a strong day at the plate for most of the team. Boles finished 3-for-3 with three runs. Secrest was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Jordan was also 3-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI. Eblin and Lansing each went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Roop was 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one RBI. Woodruff generated three RBIs in a 1-for-4 day that included a double and a run. Edwards was also 1-for-2 with a pair of runs.
The win for Waverly meant a brief break until 4 p.m. when the Shockers would have to face Hillsboro Post 129 again for the next game of the losers’ bracket. Hillsboro landed in that spot after falling to Chillicothe Post 757, 12-2, in an afternoon game on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.