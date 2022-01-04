Winning their fifth basketball game in a row, the Western Lady Indians defeated the visiting Green Lady Bobcats 56-43 on Monday evening at home.
Western used a balanced attack for a strong start with all five starters scoring in the opening quarter. Kenzi Ferneau, Jordyn Rittenhouse and Taylor Grooms all hit three-pointers, while Alyssa Marhoover and Chloe Beekman scored from closer range, as did Rittenhouse. By the end of the frame, Western was ahead 18-7.
The game was close the rest of the way, but outside of the second quarter, Western’s attack was balanced. In the second quarter, Alyssa Marhoover led the Lady Indians by producing seven of their nine points. Green also added nine points, leaving Western’s lead at 11 at the break, 27-16.
In the third quarter, Ferneau and Marhoover powered Western’s offense, generating 13 of the 15. Green was led by Kasey Kimbler, who scored 10 of her team’s 14. Going to the final frame, Western led 42-30.
Rittenhouse, Ferneau and Grooms combined to score 14 in the final quarter, staying ahead of Green for the 56-43 win. Anna Knapp had nine of Green’s 13 points in the last eight minutes.
Ferneau finished with 18 points to lead Western, followed by Marhoover with 15 and Rittenhouse with 10. For Green, Kimbler ended her night with 21 points, followed by Knapp with 15.
With the victory, Western improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Up next, the Lady Indians will head to Ironton St. Joseph Thursday evening for a 6 p.m. game.
GHS — 7 9 14 13 — 43
WHS — 18 9 15 14 — 56
GREEN (43) — Anna Knapp 5 1 2-2 15, Kasey Kimbler 4 4 1-2 21, Baylee Christian 2 0 0-0 4, Emily Brady 0 1 0-0 3, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 6 3-4 43.
WESTERN (56) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 2 0-0 10, Taylor Grooms 1 1 2-2 7, Alyssa Marhoover 7 0 1-3 15, Chloe Beekman 3 0 0-0 6, Kenzi Ferneau 4 2 4-9 18, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 5 7-14 56.
