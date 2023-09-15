Snapping a five-game skid, the Eastern Lady Eagles picked up a pair of hard-fought wins this past week in volleyball action.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Eagles took on the Wellston Lady Golden Rockets, and won the non-league matchup 3-2 (25-19, 12-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11).


  

