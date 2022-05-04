Traveling to Vinton County to wrap up the week, we went in looking optimistic. We finished near the top, ended up third, 2.5 points out of first. A bit disappointed, but I believe we gained more. We grew as a team and demonstrated a want to and will to win. We went into the 4x400-meter relay tied for the lead, we ran a personal best, but came in third. Huntington got first, which gave them the win, 0.5 ahead of runner up Jackson.
Leading the way with first place finishes were Cai Marquez, 110-meter hurdles, and Mitch Green 3200-meter run. Strong runs by both!
Second place finishers went to Cai, 300-meter hurdles, nipped at the line; Ty Reisinger 800-meter run, also nipped at the finish; and Aidan Kelly, 400-meter dash in a strong race.
Receiving third place finishes, despite three personal bests (pb): the 4x800-meter team of Ty, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain, in his first experience with it, and Mitch; the 4x400-meter team of Ty, Elijah, Parker Riggs, and Aidan; Aidan was also third in the 200-meter dash with a pb; Cody Helton tossed for third in the shot put.
We had two fourth-place finishers with Mitch in the 1600-meter run, and Jack in the 3200-meter run with a personal best for him.
We also had a couple fifth place finishes: the 4x200-meter team of Elijah, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and Cai; and Logan Long in the shot.
The 4x100-meter team of Elijah, Parker, Caleb and Cai ran a personal best to pick up sixth. Two eighth place finishes rounded out our placings: Jake Schrader, discus, and Aidan the 100-meter dash, which he did out of the second heat.
One last accomplishment to recognize, despite not scoring, Isaac Tallman had two personal bests competing in the 100- and 400-meter dashes. He continues to improve.
We believe we are peaking at the right time. The Dirty Dozen has a couple tricks up their sleeves to make a late season run. Go Tigers!
