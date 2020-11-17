With their second straight and first outright Southern Ohio Conference soccer championship, the Waverly Lady Tigers led the league’s post-season awards list.
Headlining the list were a trio of seniors — Loren Moran and Zoiee Smith, who were named SOC Co-Offensive Players of the Year; and Michaela Rhoads, who was named SOC Defensive Player of the Year — along with their coach, Chris Murphy, who was named SOC Coach of the Year.
Waverly had eight First Team All-SOC selections to lead the way, including six seniors — Loren Moran, Zoiee Smith, Michaela Rhoads, Amelia Willis, Alexis Murphy, and Kylee Murphy — and two juniors — Kylie Smith and Lydia Brown.
For Waverly, a trio of younger athletes were named Second Team All-SOC, including sophomore Lauren Murphy and freshmen Emma Davis and Delani Teeters.
Wheelersburg finished second in the league race after sharing the title with the Lady Tigers last year. Five Lady Pirates were named First Team, including Laney Eller, Ellie Kallner, Jocelyn Tilley, Annie Coriell and Brynley Preston. Their Second Team honorees included Olivia Percell, Taygan Staggs, and Kylan Darnell.
Minford finished third in the standings. First Team selections for the Lady Falcons included Haley Knore, Mychal Cron and Autumn Picklesimer. Second Team honorees were Navaeh Porter and Bailey Howard.
Ironton St. Joseph, the fourth-place team had two First Team selections in Laiken Unger and Emma Whaley, along with Second Team honorees Chloe Sheridan and Isabelle Whaley.
Next in the standings was Northwest. Ellie Curtis and Olivia Chambers achieved First Team, while Jaclynn Burchett was Second Team.
Portsmouth West also had two First Team award winners, Preslee Jenkins and Haven Hileman, and one Second Team selection, Allison Cooper.
Additionally, Valley’s Lucie Ashkettle was named to the First Team.
