For a track and field team that had very little returning varsity experience, the Waverly Lady Tigers have enjoyed a very successful run through last half of the regular season, culminating in a runner-up finish at the 14 team Southern Ohio Conference meet.
The following sections include highlights for the Lady Tigers in the last half of the season. They were set to begin Division II district competition at Washington Court House Tuesday evening. The second day of the district meet is set for Saturday, May 22.
April 20 @ Amanda-Clearcreek
Waverly’s track and field team traveled to Amanda for a Tuesday evening meet against Amanda-Clearcreek, Zane Trace, Fairfield Union, Harvest Prep, Alexander, Fisher Catholic, and Trimble.
The Lady Tigers finished with a strong second place, only topped by the team from Fairfield Union.
Top finishers for the Lady Tigers were led by senior Carli Knight, who was the meet champion in the 200-meter dash, second in the 100-meter dash, and fourth in the long jump individually. Knight was also a part of the second place 4x100-meter relay team with Delani Teeters, Morgan Crabtree and Loren Moran.
Junior Jenna Thompson also placed in three events individually and one relay. Thompson was fifth in the long jump, fifth in the 200-meter dash and seventh in the 400-meter dash. She and Emma Davis, Loren Moran, and Hannah Swinning ran for second in the 4x200-meter relay.
With Knight and Thompson handling the long jump, the Lady Tigers had double placements in three out of four field events with the throwers contributing. Cicily Josey landed fourth in the shot put and fifth in discus. Hannah Matney was fourth in discus and fifth in shot put. Hannah Swinning provided fifth in the high jump.
No Waverly relay finished lower than third. The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Olivia Russell, Julia Clark and Delaney Tackett finished third to start the meet. Then to end the meet, the 4x400-meter relay team of Delani Teeters, Loren Moran, Morgan Crabtree, and Delaney Tackett secured second.
Individually in distance races, Olivia Cisco was fourth in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Olivia Russell joined her in the 800-meter race and secured sixth. Julia Clark was fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
In dashes, Delaney Tackett was fourth in the 400-meter race, while Morgan Crabtree was sixth in the 100-meter race.
The Lady Tigers also placed in both hurdle races. Delani Teeters was fifth in the 100 meter hurdles. Later, Kaitlyn Hignite secured sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.
April 22 @ Chillicothe
On a chilly night with some athletes running in different events, the Lady Tigers traveled into Ross County for the Cavalier Invitational.
The Lady Tigers placed eighth out of 12 scoring teams with 27 points. The hosting Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers took the win with 112 points, followed by runner-up Worthington Kilbourne at 97.
Highlighting the performances, junior Olivia Cisco took second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:11.24.
Sophomore Hannah Swinning cleared 4-6 in the high jump to secure fifth place.
Jenna Thompson and Carli Knight had back-to-back placements in the long jump. Thompson landed sixth at 14-5, while Carli Knight secured seventh at 14-1.
The rest of Waverly’s points came in relays. The 100-meter relay team of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Carli Knight had the best Waverly relay finish by taking fifth (55.54).
The 3200-meter relay team of Olivia Cisco, Julia Clark, Olivia Russell and Loren Moran was seventh (11:11.43). The 800-meter relay team of Emma Davis, Lydia Brown, Hannah Swinning and Jenna Thompson also finished seventh (2:05.25). Ending the meet, the 1,600-meter relay team of Jenna Thompson, Olivia Russell, Carli Knight and Morgan Crabtree secured seventh as well (4:39.19).
April 29 @ Vinton County
It was a very successful night for the Waverly Lady Tigers at Vinton County despite the soggy and less than ideal conditions.
Waverly brought home the runner-up trophy with 86.5 points, finishing second only to the winning Jackson Ironladies with 108 points.
The quickest relay resulted in a win for the Lady Tigers, as Maddi Adams, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Morgan and Carli Knight won their race in 55.63.
Starting the running portion of the meet off in strong fashion, the 3,200-meter relay team of Olivia Cisco, Delaney Tackett, Olivia Russell and Loren Moran finished second at 11:03.79, just behind the host school’s winning team (10:54.18).
Waverly had double placement in the 100-meter dash as Carli Knight took second (13.4) and Morgan Crabtree secured eighth (14.43). Delaney Tackett took sixth in the 400-meter run (1:09.12), while Jenna Thompson was eighth (1:10.42).
Cicily Josey landed runner-up honors in the discus at 92-6, while Hannah Matney was right behind her in fifth at 90-4 1/2. Josey secured second in the shot put at 29-8, while Matney was seventh at 25-7 1/2. Hannah Swinning was also a runner-up in the high jump, clearing 4-6 for second place.
The 800-meter relay team of Jenna Thompson, Lydia Brown, Hannah Swinning, and Emma Davis took sixth in 2:05.48.
Olivia Cisco ran for second in the 1,600-meter run (5:52.98), battling with Vinton County’s Olivia Mayers, who won it (5:47.21). Cisco later finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:42.26).
More individual placements followed as Emma Davis was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.3), and Morgan Crabtree was third in the 200-meter dash (29.95)
Capping the night, the 1,600-meter relay team took second to end the meet, as Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran, Carli Knight and Delaney Tackett ran it in 4:34.38.
May 6 @ Miami Trace
The championship for the Miami Trace Invitational was a battle between the winning team from Jonathan Alder (143), which edged McClain (140). Waverly was fifth in the middle cluster of teams that included Hillsboro (87.5), Miami Trace (74), Waverly (66), and Washington Court House (63.5). Greeneview (48) and Westfall (36) wrapped up the placements.
Once again, senior Carli Knight showed her speed, leading the Lady Tigers individually with a pair of second place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Morgan Crabtree joined Knight in the 200-meter dash, securing eighth. Knight also landed seventh in the long jump. Delaney Tackett had Waverly’s other sprint placement, taking third in the 400-meter dash.
In distance races, Olivia Cisco ran for third in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Julia Clark joined her in the longest race of the two, finishing in seventh. Olivia Russell was fifth in the 800-meter run.
In relays, the 3,200-meter team led by taking second (Olivia Russell, Olivia Cisco, Loren Moran and Julia Clark). The 800-meter crew (Jenna Thompson, Emma Davis, Loren Moran and Delaney Tackett) was sixth, and the 400-meter squad was seventh (Maddi Adams, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Jenna Thompson).
In field events, Hannah Swinning ended her evening sixth in the high jump. Cicily Josey threw for third in the shot put, while Hannah Matney was eighth in the discus.
May 11 & 13 @ SOC Meet
Northwest High School was the place for the Southern Ohio Conference meet this year, which was contested on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13.
The Lady Tigers took on 14 other Southern Ohio Conference teams and finished a solid second place, only falling to Wheelersburg by 27 points. According to Waverly Head Girls Track Coach Tanya Murphy, the girls had many personal bests and gave an incredible effort.
Waverly had championships in three individual events and one relay.
• SOC champion of the 100 meter dash: Carli Knight won with a new personal best of 13.1 seconds. Carli also finished second in the 400 and 200 meter dashes, and fifth in the long jump.
• SOC champion in the 400 meter dash: Delaney Tackett also won with a new personal best time of 1:03.
• SOC champion of the 1600 meter run: Liv Cisco had a victory with a personal best of 5:29. Liv also placed second in the 3200-meter and 800-meter runs.
• SOC champion 4x400 meter relay team of Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran, Olivia Russell and Delaney Tackett capped the night by winning with a best time of 4:29.
These results gives these ladies the recognition of being first team all conference.
Runner-up SOC event results included three relays and one individual: the 4x800-meter relay team of Olivia Russell, Julia Clark, Loren Moran, and Liv Cisco; the 4x200-meter relay team of Jenna Thompson, Emma Davis, Loren Moran and Delaney Tackett; 4x100-meter relay team of Maddi Adams, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Jenna Thompson; and Cicily Josey as the runner-up in the shot put.
These ladies earned the recognition of being second team all conference.
Other notable finishes that led to Waverly’s solid point total include: Hannah Matney — sixth in both shot put and discus; Jenna Thompson — seventh in long jump; Hannah Swinning — seventh in high jump and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles; Julia Clark — fifth in the 3200-meter run; Olivia Russell — sixth in the 800- meter run; and Morgan Crabtree — seventh in the 100-meter dash.
UP NEXT
The Lady Tigers are looking ahead to competing at the district meet Tuesday and Saturday at Washington Court House. The top four from each event will move on to regional competition at Chillicothe High School next week.
