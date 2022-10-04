OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/2022HarbinReportWeek7.pdf

