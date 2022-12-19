Facing the Scioto Valley Conference defending champion Zane Trace Pioneers Friday night at home, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves down early, but battled back in the second quarter before ultimately losing 68-48.
The Redstreaks struggled to score in the opening quarter. Freshman Bo Henry produced Piketon’s only basket. The Pioneers scored 12 points, taking a 12-2 lead.
Piketon followed with its best quarter offensively, as Brent McGuire and Henry combined to score 14 of the 17 points. McGuire generated nine points, including a pair of three pointers. Henry had five with one triple, and Garrett Legg had the other trifecta. The Redstreaks had pulled within five of the Pioneers at the break, 24-19.
Zane Trace came out of the locker room with a high scoring third quarter, generating 25 points. Piketon managed 14 with 11 of those coming from McGuire, including three trifectas. Declan Davis had the other triple. Zane Trace led 49-33.
In the final quarter, Henry, Weston Bloss, Wayde Fout and Henry all connected on a trey. Henry scored seven of Piketon’s 15, as the Streaks fell 68-48.
McGure led Piketon’s scoring attack with 20 points, followed by Henry with 14 points.
The Redstreaks (2-4 overall, 1-3 SVC) continued SVC play at Paint Valley Tuesday night. They will be back in action at home on Thursday, Dec. 27 in a non-conference tilt versus the Valley Indians.
BOX SCORE:
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Piketon 48 vs. Zane Trace 68
ZTHS — 12 12 25 19 — 68
PHS — 2 17 14 15 — 48
ZANE TRACE (68) — B. Jarrell 0 2 0-0 6, N. Robinson 8 0 8-10 24, L. Robinson 0 1 0-0 3, X. Ream 5 4 3-3 25, K. Stonerock 3 0 0-0 6, L. Jarrell 0 0 0-0 0, C. Langcoy 0 0 0-0 0, B. Phillips 0 0 0-0 0, I. Kysor 0 0 0-0 0, N. Houston 1 0 0-0 2, E. Rippeth 0 0 0-2 0, TOTALS 18 7 11-15 68.
