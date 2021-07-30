LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Prospect League’s top team Thursday night, beating the Lafayette Aviators 2-1 at Loeb Stadium.
Chillicothe’s Tyler Wehrle turned in another solid performance, holding the Aviators scoreless through 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander surrendered just three hits while walking six and striking out five.
The Paints got all the runs they needed in the top of the third inning, with Trey Maeker scoring on an RBI single by Colin Summerhill and Jake Shier scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Ludwick, making it 2-0.
With Maeker on the mound for Chillicothe, Lafayette scored its only run of the game. Riley Bertram walked, stole second and third, scoring later on a single by Trevor Johnson, cutting the Paints’ lead to 2-1, where it remained for the rest of the game.
Maeker pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, earning the win after allowing just the one run on two hits while walking four and striking out five.
It looked like Lafayette would tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Reed Chumley singled to right field with two outs, sending pinch runner Dakota Kennedy from second to home, where he was thrown out by Chillicothe right fielder Trey Smith, preserving the lead for the Paints.
Lafayette starter Tanner Solomon took the loss on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings. Teddy Natter and Wil Moritz combined to throw the final 3 1/3 innings for the Aviators without giving up a run.
The Paints return home for the final three games at VA Memorial Stadium in the regular season beginning Friday, July 30, for FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, including a postgame FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by Budweiser. Saturday, the first 500 fans receive a replica 2019 Prospect League Championship Ring, courtesy of North Fork Animal Clinic. Sunday, kids 12 and under receive free admission for Subway Kids Day and it’s Bark in the Park by Petland.
