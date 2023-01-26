Wrestling tournaments and meets have continued for the Waverly Tigers and Lady Tigers as they progress toward the postseason.

The high school boys team traveled to Alexander High School for the RJ Sochia Memorial on Jan. 14 where eight Waverly wrestlers competed. In all, 22 teams produced points. Waverly and the hosting Alexander Spartans tied for 11th with 84 points. Unioto was the overall champion with 178 points.


