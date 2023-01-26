Wrestling tournaments and meets have continued for the Waverly Tigers and Lady Tigers as they progress toward the postseason.
The high school boys team traveled to Alexander High School for the RJ Sochia Memorial on Jan. 14 where eight Waverly wrestlers competed. In all, 22 teams produced points. Waverly and the hosting Alexander Spartans tied for 11th with 84 points. Unioto was the overall champion with 178 points.
In the 175-pound class, CJ Tolliver placed second. In pool competition, he went 3-0. He finished his day 4-1. In the match for first place in the weight class, Huntington's Morgan Breniser won by decision over Tolliver 8-7.
CJ's younger brother, Alex Tolliver, claimed sixth in the 190-pound class. He went 2-1 in pool competition. He lost the fifth place match by pin to Karl Warren (Nelsonville-York). Tolliver finished the day with a record of 3-2.
Davey Adkins secured second in the 215-pound class, going 3-0 in pool competition. In the match for first place, Mogadore's Tyler Shellenbarger pinned Adkins 2:27. Adkins finished his day 4-1.
On Jan. 15, the Lady Tigers competed in the Heart of Ohio Invitational at Mechanicsburg High School where more than 40 schools were represented. According to the coaching staff, all of the Waverly girls competed in the gold bracket, meaning they were all seeded in the top 16 of their weight classes.
Ariane Davis went 1-2 with her win by pin, and her sister Emma went 2-2 with both wins by pin. Abby Green led the way, going 3-2 with two wins by pin and one by major decision, reaching fifth place in her weight class. Waverly's lone junior high female wrestler, Ava Robertson, finished third and went 3-2 on the day.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Waverly High School boys wrestling team traveled to Washington Court House High School for the Washington CH bracket tournament. The Tigers placed 14 out of 19 teams.
Individual performances by the Tigers included Billy Miller (0-2), Dillon Glass (0-2), Dallas Downs (1-2), Alex Tolliver (2-2), Davey Adkins (2-2) and Devon McGuin (2-2).
Devon McGuin was named Waverly Wrestler of the Week after his performance at Washington Court House. McGuin made his first ever appearance in the semifinals after beating a Division 1 opponent 16-14 in the quarterfinals.
Both high school teams were back in action at Williamsburg Wednesday evening in a tri-meet with Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern.
The girls team won both duals. The Lady Tigers defeated Williamsburg 24-6 and then won over Clermont Northeastern 18-12.
The boys team won both duals as well. Waverly beat Williamsburg 42-30 and then narrowly survived over Clermont Northeastern 31-30.
Next on the schedule, the Waverly Tiger wrestlers will travel to a quad at Ironton on Feb. 1. The Lady Tigers will go to West Union on Feb. 4 for the Lady Dragon pool tournament.
