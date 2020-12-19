With four of the five starters returning, the Piketon Redstreaks are expecting continued growth on the basketball court this season.
One year ago, the Piketon Redstreaks finished 12-12 overall and 7-7 in Scioto Valley Conference play. They lost two players to graduation.
“Obviously, we returned a lot from last year, except Tyree Harris and Logan Nichols. They were huge losses for us,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller. “We have a ton of length and decent size. We have to handle the basketball by committee. I don’t know if we have a true point guard. Brody Fuller is doing a good job to step into that role, which shows how tough of a kid he is.”
Fuller is one of four seniors. He is joined by Chris Chandler, Shane Leedy and Sawyer Pendleton. Three of the juniors on the team also logged significant minutes as sophomores, including Levi Gullion, Kydan Potts and Tra Swayne.
“Just like last year, we are going to hang our hats on the defensive end and hope that we can score enough baskets on the offensive end to win more than we lose,” said Miller.
“Last year we had guys who were knocking on the door and ready to bust through it (offensively). Even though Chris (Chandler) was our leading scorer last year, I would still classify him as knocking on the door. Tra (Swayne), Brody (Fuller), and Levi (Gullion) are right behind him.”
Miller doesn’t have any projections of where he thinks his Redstreaks will end up in the SVC standings.
“I hate to see where I think we will finish or I want to finish because we don’t have control over that,” said Miller. “But we what do have control over is how well we compete possession by possession, and that’s not just in games, but in practices as well. If we win enough possessions consistently in games and practices, we’ll be where we think we deserve to be when the clock stops.”
