COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week the OHSAA will conduct the Division II and III golf state tournaments. The Division II girls and boys will play at the Ohio State University Golf Club, while the Division III boys will play at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. State qualifiers and tournament coverage are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Golf/Golf-2022/2022-Golf-State-Tournament-Coverage

