COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams.

OSU coach Ryan Day had good things to say about freshman running back Dallan Hayden during a press conference on Monday. He also said Chip Trayanum, who intended to switch from running back to linebacker this season, has spent some time in the offensive backfield in practice since Pryor's injury.

