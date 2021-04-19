The Waverly Lady Tigers softball team used early offense and impressive defense to defeat the Valley Indians, 4-0, Friday afternoon, in Lucasville.
The win improves the Tigers’ mark to 7-2 on the year and 6-1 in the conference.
Camryn Campbell got the “W” in the circle for Waverly. Campbell went 4.2 innings, allowing two hits, walking three batters, and recording two punch outs. Katrina Entler came on in relief of Campbell and pitched 2.1 innings, allowed two hits, and picked up the save.
Emily Johnson was tagged with the loss for Valley. Johnson allowed four runs, two earned on 10 hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out seven.
Waverly struck in the top of the first inning. Zoiee Smith led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Emma Bellaw roped a hit into left field that squirted by the left fielder and allowed Bellaw to record an inside-the-park home run to put up Waverly up 2-0.
Johnson, the lead-off batter for Valley, laced a hit to the left field fence. But the Waverly defense made a fantastic relay throw from left fielder, Maddie Collett, to shortstop, Suzzy Wall, to third baseman Amelia Willis, who slapped a tag on Johnson as she was sliding into third base.
“We had a beautiful relay,” Waverly head coach Scott Hayes said. “It’s the kind of defensive play you don’t normally see too often that are big keys in games.”
More good defense came from Waverly in second inning. Valley had two outs and a runner on third base. The Waverly catcher Abbie Marshall and Willis caught the runner between third base and home plate and tagged her out to retire the side.
Waverly added a run in the third frame when Willis picked a RBI on a double to right field. The hit drove in Bellaw, who had led off the inning with a single to left field. Bellaw scored for the third time in the game in the final at-bat for Waverly when Suzzy Wall hit a fly ball that was mishandled by the Valley center-fielder and allowed Bellaw to score.
Bellaw finished going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and scoring three times.
All the while the Waverly pitching kept Valley at bay — in one stretch, the pitching facing 14 batters between allowing a base hit.
WAVERLY 201 000 1 — 4 10 0
VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
WP: Campbell; LP: Johnson; SV: Entler
