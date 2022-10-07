D2 girls golf

Players compete in the Division II Southeast District golf match at Pickaway Country Club Monday. Two Piketon Lady Redstreaks — Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer — were among those playing.

 Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

Two Piketon Lady Redstreaks — juniors Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer — had the opportunity to play in the Division II Southeast District girls golf match at Pickaway Country Club Monday.

Armstrong, who qualified for the second straight year, finished her day with an 89, shooting 45 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine. She tied for seventh overall.

