Lady Redstreaks complete district golf play By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor Julie Billings Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Maggie Armstrong +2 Brynna Spencer Players compete in the Division II Southeast District golf match at Pickaway Country Club Monday. Two Piketon Lady Redstreaks — Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer — were among those playing. Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Piketon Lady Redstreaks — juniors Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer — had the opportunity to play in the Division II Southeast District girls golf match at Pickaway Country Club Monday.Armstrong, who qualified for the second straight year, finished her day with an 89, shooting 45 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine. She tied for seventh overall.Spencer ended with a score of 102, having a 49 on the front nine and a 53 on the back nine. That placed her in a three-way tie for 22nd.The individual champion and state qualifier was Crooksville senior Riley McKenzie, who finished her day with an 81. McKenzie fired a 36 going out and came in with a 45.Teamwise, the Westfall Lady Mustangs won the championship, finishing with a score of 357. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags District Girl Golf Sport Piketon Lady Redstreaks Southeast Maggie Armstrong Opportunity Front Nine Back Nine Junior Qualifier Riley Mckenzie Julie Billings Author email Follow Julie Billings Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.