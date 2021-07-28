In the 2020-2021 school year, seemingly everyone had to adapt and overcome the challenges of a world dealing with COVID-19.
The archery program at Eastern Local Schools entered its third season in existence during that same year, forcing temporary changes to competitions and practices.
Navigating the course, Eastern archery coaches Shawn Riley and Vonley Canaday found themselves working with smaller groups of archers in a single time slot and less competitions.
Despite those challenges, the program grew, going from the low 40s in numbers during the 2019-2020 school year to nearly 50 this past year. The majority of the team was comprised of middle school students with a dozen participants being high school age. There were three seniors on the team this past school year: Bradley Long, Isaiah Parrish and Tinlie Riley.
“It actually grows a little each year,” said Riley of the young program. “COVID hurt things. I had a bunch of kids that wanted to do it. There were probably five or six of them that were scared because of COVID and did not participate.”
Without COVID-19 being a factor, both coaches felt they would have had more than 50 competing, which includes middle school and high school age students.
Eastern competes in the Appalachian Archery Conference (AAC), which primarily serves schools in Ohio and West Virginia. The AAC is a part of a much larger organization — the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).
According to the website, NASP is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in fourth through 12th grades. Through archery and competitions, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
Some of the lessons had to be learned in different forms this past season as they navigated through COVID-19.
“It (COVID) definitely caused some of the kids to lose some interest in it,” said Canaday.
“It definitely hurt shoots,” said Riley. “We normally travel every Saturday for a month and a half to a different shoot. Because of COVID, we were limited to once a month, and we had to stay at the school (Eastern). We went to the state 3D shoot, and the Huntington bullseye shoot. Most of our competitions were virtual or remote, or whatever you want to call it.”
That meant nearly every competition for the Eagles was held at their own school where they competed for scores with all of the other AAC schools, which were holding their own competitions at their own facilities.
“We would have the kids shoot at the school on the day of the tournament. We would have them come through a different times to try and keep the crowds down,” explained Riley. “At the end of the day, we would total everything up and send it in an email form. We had a lady in the league who took care of all of the results for us. We did get to have our AAC All-Star Challenge in person, which was nice.”
That AAC All-Star competition included eighth-grader Madilen Day and senior Bradley Long. Both received first place in league tournaments throughout the season and were invited to the event, which includes the top 12 shooters in the conference.
Day placed second in the AAC All-Star tournament in her division. Day also finished second overall in the AAC All-Star Conference with an average of 281 (top 12 middle school girls). Long placed seventh in the AAC All-Star Conference (top 12 high school boys) with an average score of 287.67 for the season and placed sixth in the AAC All-Star Tournament.
According to Riley, everyone who wanted to compete in the state tournaments was welcome to do so. Day and Long led the charge there as well.
To place in the state bullseye shoot (held at each competing school), a competitor needed to be in the top 25. A perfect score equals 300. Day, who spent her final season in the middle school division as an eighth-grader, scored 270 and took 11th place. Long, a senior competing in the boys high school division was 18th with a score of 283.
To place in the state 3D tournament (held at Hocking College), a competitor also needed to finish in the top 25. There Day finished with a score of 265, placing fourth. Long produced a score of 267 and finished 18th.
The future of the program is bright. Day is expected to be a leader of a large class of eighth graders who will be competing at the high school level next year.
“I would say that the majority of our eighth graders who have moved to high school will participate, and we will have a huge class of junior high kids,” said Riley. “We had 12 or 13 sixth graders last year. I would say the majority of them will come back because they liked it. We will also have a large group of sixth graders coming in.”
The season normally begins in December, but the first tournament doesn’t occur until the end of January or early February.
For any student interested in trying the sport, the school provides the equipment. However, both coaches encourage participants to buy their own bows if they plan to continue competing.
“We push for them to come and try it, and use what we have. The school bows are shared. I can’t set up a bow for one person when it belongs to the school,” said Riley. “If they are going to stick with it, then we encourage them to get their own, especially if they shoot well. If they have their own bow, I can set it up for them, they get used to it, and they don’t share it with anyone else.”
According to Riley, the bows cost approximately $150. Adding in the arrows, the price will get to around $200.
“If they start in sixth grade, it will last through their senior year of high school,” he explained.
When asked about their wish list for the future of the program, Riley said, “We hope to get a bunch of students competing. We would also love to get some target sponsors. We’d love to have a building. They have talked about constructing a building that would be used just for archery. I would love to have our high school be a place where students could qualify for nationals. We qualified for nationals with the middle school team (2020), but COVID shut the nationals down.”
In the upcoming year, Riley and Canaday hope that they will be able to have in-person shoots for the students with other competitors like past seasons, but that remains to be seen, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
