In a huge football game with enormous playoff implications on the line for both Waverly and Minford, Friday night’s win belonged to the hosting Tigers.
Big plays on offense, defense and special teams added up to a 38-22 victory for the Tigers over the visiting Minford Falcons.
It was also a tremendous night for senior running back Payton Shoemaker, who surpassed the school single season rushing record. That record of 1,746 yards was set by Zach Montavon during the 2001 season. Shoemaker needed 80 yards to get it. He finished his night with 43 carries for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the season, he has carried the ball 232 times for 1,864 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Tigers never seemed to panic and always seemed in control, even when Minford took its only lead, 10-7, with 5:36 left in the opening half.
To start the game, more than seven minutes ticked off the clock before the Tigers could put the first points on the board. Minford’s first possession ended in a punt. The same happened to the Tigers. Grayson Diener’s punt was partially blocked, giving the Falcons decent field position on the Waverly 46-yard line. But Minford couldn’t take advantage of it. Minford quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis was tackled for losses on back-to-back plays by Zeke Brown and Dawson Shoemaker. His third-down pass fell incomplete, resulting in another punt.
This time the Waverly offense was able to put together a scoring drive, picking up the tempo with runs from Shoemaker and a pass to Phoenix Wolf. The final play of the drive went for 31 yards, as Will Futhey made a highlight-reel worthy leaping catch on a touchdown strike from quarterback Haydn’ Shanks. Diener tacked on the point-after, giving the Tigers the 7-0 advantage with 4:25 to go in the quarter.
Minford responded, using a pair of big pass plays to get into Waverly territory. But the Tigers held their ground as the Falcons pushed to the Waverly 4-yard line. An illegal motion penalty pushed the Falcons back. Then Dawson Shoemaker and Jaxson Poe provided tackles that limited the Falcons to no gain. A third down pass fell incomplete, forcing a field goal try. Matt Risner was successful from 26 yards, making the score 7-3 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
The two teams traded possessions leading into the second quarter. Waverly turned the ball over on downs at the Minford 38-yard line at the 11-minute mark. Defensively, the Tigers didn’t allow a first down, forcing a Minford punt. But the Falcons did the same. Diener punted it away for the Tigers with 8:21 left in the half.
Minford responded by taking its only lead of the game, 10-7, when Vogelsong-Lewis capped a 6 play, 48-yard drive by connecting with Matt Risner for a 32-yard strike. Risner also had the point-after.
The Tigers came right back with an answer, putting together a long 10-play, 82-yard drive that was capped with another touchdown pass from Shanks to Will Futhey. This time the final pass covered 15 yards and Diener added the kick, giving Waverly the 14-10 lead with 2:50 to go.
The Falcons had used all of their timeouts, which was crucial with time winding down in the half. Minford managed to drive all the way to the Waverly 6-yard line. Back-to-back illegal motion penalties saw the Falcons move back to the 16-yard line. The Falcons regained nearly all of that distance when Waverly was penalized for a late hit out of bounds. Minford faced 3rd-and-goal on the Waverly 7-yard line.
Waverly’s Kenny Cydrus delivered a sack of Vogelsong-Lewis, pushing the Falcons back six yards. That left Minford facing 4th-and-long, and the clock was on Waverly’s side. The Falcons set up for a 35-yard field goal try with 12 seconds to go. Then Waverly freshman linebacker Wyatt Crabtree broke through the line and blocked the kick. Mark Stulley recovered the ball and ran it 25 yards before getting tackled to end the half.
“Give credit to Minford. They have some good athletes. The quarterback can throw the ball well. They did a good job scouting and took advantage of some things,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “Our offense bailed us out a few times. We stepped up when we needed to do so. Blocking the field goal was nice.”
Waverly had the ball to start the second half and took advantage of the opportunity, putting together an 14-play, 76-yard drive. Shoemaker finished it with a one-yard run and Diener connected on the kick, giving Waverly the 21-10 lead with 8:01 left in the third.
Minford didn’t have the ball for long, fumbling it away and Mark Stulley came up with it at the bottom of the pile. Waverly couldn’t cash in on the opporunity, turning the ball over to Minford on downs.
Minford pulled within five by putting together a scoring drive that ended with a 14-yard run from Ty Wiget. The kick was wide, making it 21-16 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
Waverly answered with another scoring drive, capping it with another 1-yard run from Shoemaker. Diener’s kick made the lead 28-16 with 11:16 to go.
Defensively for the Tigers, Dakota Swepston broke up a pass and Zeke Brown tackled Vogelsong-Lewis for a loss of five yards, forcing Minford to punt.
The Tigers took over on their own 33-yard line, driving all the way to the Minford 11-yard line where Grayson Diener connected on a 29-yard field goal to give Waverly the 31-16 lead with 4:34 to go.
The Falcons rallied for their final touchdown of the night, using a 22-yard run from Wiget before following with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Drew Skaggs. Minford’s two point conversion attempt was stopped, leaving the score 31-22 with 3:35 to go.
Waverly couldn’t pick up a first down, giving the ball back to the Falcons. But then Payton Shoemaker delivered on the defensive end by securing an interception.
That led to Waverly’s final touchdown of the night. Senior Hunter Ward started the drive with a 7-yard run. Then he followed it with a 52-yard touchdown scamper. Diener’s kick made the lead 38-22 with 2:09 to play.
Waverly’s defense was able to record a final stop and run out the clock.
After the game, Payton Shoemaker talked about the night, focusing on his team first.
“It was a great night. We had a great crowd. It was a really big game for us. Minford is a great team. They lost a few games that they probably shouldn’t have. We are going to get everyone’s best,” said Shoemaker.
“I tried to focus on the game. Everyone was talking about the record. I’m not going to lie. I thought about it, but I tried not to. I just wanted to come out here and win tonight. It is nice to be relieved from that (thinking about the record).”
Shoemaker is quick to give his teammates credit.
“Our offense as a whole is great. I got the record. But that goes out to our team as a whole. With Shanks being able to throw the ball, that spreads the whole field and opens up lanes,” he said. “Our offensive line always plays unbelievably. They are the best line around by far. The credit goes to them. They make my job easy. I just run. They always do their job and work harder than anyone will ever know.”
For the game, Shanks completed 22-of-30 passes for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Six different receivers caught passes, led by Will Futhey who secured 7 for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“I think last week was a big surprise to everyone that Minford lost (to Oak Hill). After the Wheelersburg game, we knew our kids had to rebound and really be focused to make sure we take care of business for the rest of the league games and set ourselves up for a good situation for future playoff games,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “Football is a long, tough season. We have some people dinged up still. We have to find a way to keep working and get through it. Obviously it is really cool when you can have a guy break a record that has been standing for that long.”
Crabtree was thrilled that his senior class was able to win their final regular season home game. The Tigers hope they will be able to host a first-round playoff game as well.
“All of our seniors played. I wasn’t sure if we would get all of our seniors into the game tonight, because it was a little closer toward the end. It was great to get Hunter Ward into the game to score the final touchdown on his last senior home game,” said Crabtree. “I know it is easy to get frustrated at times. He made us a little bit of a believer tonight that he can do some things on offense. That may set us up to have him as a guy who we can put into that spot from time to time. That will make him hungry and work a little more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.