With his latest running performance at the state level, Waverly senior Mitch Green is one step closer to a distance running trifecta.

Green was an All-Ohioan at the Division II state cross country meet in the fall after finishing 27th in a time of 16:37.5. He followed that up by qualifying for the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC) D2/3 Indoor State Meet on March 3 at the Spire Institute, in Geneva. There Green raced to a podium spot in the 1,600-meter run in a personal best of 4:28.75, shaving three seconds off his previous top time. In a few short months, Green is looking to qualify for the outdoor state meet and achieve a podium spot there to cap his high school career.


