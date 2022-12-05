Leist turns in NCAA All-America performance Cedarville University Athletics Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cedarville University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Evan Leist placed 37th to earn All-America honors at the NCAA Division II Men's Cross Country Championship.The Beaver, Ohio native toured the 10K at the Chambers Creek Regional Park in 30:27.5.The Top 40 finishers achieve All-America status.Leist is the third Yellow Jacket cross country runner to be an All-American during the school's NCAA Division II era.Matt Brooker placed 28th in 2013 when he became the first CU student-athlete in any sport to be recognized as an NCAA All-American.Benjamin Tuttle finished 16th at the 2015 championship. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Evan Leist Cross Country Sport Matt Brooker Ncaa Division America Finisher Benjamin Tuttle Athlete Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
