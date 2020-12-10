Behind a 25-point effort from Trey Robertson and 14 more points from Will Futhey, the Waverly Tigers picked up a 62-50 road win at South Webster Tuesday evening.
South Webster isn’t always an easy place to play for the opposition. But the Tigers were up to the task, keeping their Southern Ohio Conference Division II record unblemished at 2-0.
Not allowing the Jeeps to get a strong start, the Tigers limited the hosts to just five points in the opening quarter. On the offensive end, the Tigers spread the wealth. Will Futhey, Trey Robertson and Gage Wheeler each had a pair of baskets, while Phoenix Wolf produced another. By the end of the quarter, Waverly was up 14-9.
Both teams produced a heavy amount of scoring in the second quarter. Waverly added 19 more points, led by Robertson with nine of those. But the Jeeps countered with 23 points, fueled by Trae Zimmerman’s 11-point effort. At the half, Waverly was ahead 33-28.
The third quarter saw Waverly continue to spread the ball around, having scoring contributions from Mark Stulley, Zeke Brown, Wheeler, Robertson, Futhey and Wolf. Both teams put up 16 points, keeping the Tigers ahead 49-44.
Stepping up the defense again, the Tigers limited the Jeeps to five points. In contrast, they were able to score 13 with Robertson providing seven of those, including a perfect 5-of-5 performance from the line. Futhey and Brown added buckets to complete the 62-50 win.
For South Webster, Zimmerman finished with 17 points to lead the way for his team. After his 11 point effort in the second, he scored six in the third. But he did not score in the first or the fourth. Cam Carpenter added 10 points.
Behind Robertson’s 25 and Futhey’s 14, Waverly senior Gage Wheeler added seven points, Wolf and Brown scored six points each, and Stulley provided four.
The Tigers are back in action Saturday and will play their first home game against Miami Trace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.