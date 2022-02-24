Winter weather played havoc on Southeast Ohio basketball schedules, and the Waverly Lady Tigers certainly weren’t an exception to the rule.
On Wednesday night, Waverly made up a Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball game against the visiting Valley Indians. Waverly nearly doubled Valley’s score, winning 50-28.
Waverly quadrupled Valley’s offensive output in the opening quarter, shooting off to a 16-4 advantage with scoring from five different players, including Kelli Stewart, Ava Little, Bailey Vulgamore, Caris Risner and Sarah Thompson.
The second quarter saw the Lady Tigers add 14 more points as they moved the lead up to 30-14. Waverly freshman Aerian Tackett joined the attack with a bucket for her team.
Waverly added 11 more points in the fourth quarter with points from Stewart, Little, Vulgamore and Tackett. The Lady Tigers were ahead 41-19 going to the final frame.
Stewart provided six points and Vulgamore added three in the fourth quarter. The Lady Indians also scored nine.
The 50-28 win saw Waverly improve to 16-6 overall and 10-4 in the SOC II.
For Waverly, Bailey Vulgamore led the attack scoring-wise with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks. Kelli Stewart produced a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, as well as one assist, four steals and five blocks.
Senior Ava Little added 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while senior Sarah Thompson had five points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Caris Risner produced four points, two rebounds and one steal. Morgan Crabtree had two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Aerian Tackett added 4 points and one steal.
Waverly still has two SOC II games to make up at South Webster and against Wheelersburg.
VHS — 4 6 9 9 — 28
WHS — 16 14 11 9 — 50
VALLEY (28) — Kelsey LeBrun 0 0 0-0 0, Lexie Morrow 2 0 0-0 4, Karsyn Davis 1 0 2-2 4, Savannah Eastern 1 0 0-0 2, Emilie Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, McKenna Dunham 2 1 0-2 7, Haley Whitt 1 0 0-4 2, Rylee Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Madison Montgomery 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 10 2 2-8 28.
WAVERLY (50) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 2-8 12, Ava Little 1 3 0-0 11, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 2 2 4-4 14, Sarah Thompson 2 0 1-1 5, Aerian Tackett 2 0 0-0 4, Caris Risner 2 0 0-0 4, Shelby Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Katy Helton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 7-13 50.
