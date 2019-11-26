Date;Location/Opponent;Time

11/23;Lynchburg @ Manchester;2:45

11/30;@ Piketon;12:00

12/2;Notre Dame;6:00

12/5;Symmes Valley (JH play 1st);7:15

12/9;@ Ironton St. Joseph;6:00

12/12;Clay;6:00

12/16;@ Green;6:00

12/19;@ East;6:00

12/23;Holiday Classic @ Piketon;7:30

12/30;Holiday Classic @ Piketon;TBD

1/2;New Boston;6:00

1/4;@ Manchester;6:00

1/6;@ Notre Dame;6:00

1/8;@ Eastern;6:00

1/9;@ Symmes Valley (FR boys play 1st);7:15

1/11;Paint Valley (HOF);6:00

1/13;Ironton St. Joseph;6:00

1/16;@ Clay;6:00

1/22;@ Peebles;6:00

1/23;Green;6:00

1/30;East;6:00

2/6;@ New Boston;6:00

Load comments