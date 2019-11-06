Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 258-2,039, 28 TDs; Hunter Ward 16-210, 2 TDs; Dawson Shoemaker 8-35; Jaxson Poe 10-29; Grayson Diener 1-8; Trey Brushart 2-7; Dakota Swepston 2-4; Savannah Johnson 3-3; Brady Anderson 2-3; Alex Boles 1-0.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 115-for-185 for 1,652 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs; Wade Futhey 16-for-35 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 43-872, 11 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 36-356, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 14-190, 3 TDs; Mark Stulley 18-158, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 11-80; Payton Shoemaker 7-74; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 9-97; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 10-224, Grayson Diener 12-213, Zeke Brown 3-19, Mark Stulley 1-19, Dakota Swepston 1-11, Alex Boles 1-10, Will Futhey 1-5, Phoenix Wolf 1-0.
Fumble Returns: Mark Stulley 1-TD.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 15-490 for an average of 32.7 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards and 3 inside the 20; Payton Shoemaker 1-for-43 inside the 20.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 61-3,474 for an average of 57 yards per kick with 40 touchbacks.
Tackles: Zeke Brown 62.5, J.T. Barnett 55, Wyatt Crabtree 50.5, Payton Shoemaker 48.5, Dakota Swepston 46.5, Will Futhey 41, Mark Stulley 35.5, Penn Morrison 23.5, Jaxson Poe 20.5, Grayson Diener 19, Dawson Shoemaker 16.5, Michael Davis 21, Ty Evans 11.5, Kenny Cydrus 11.5, Spencer Pollard 11.5, Cai Marquez 11, Whyatt Ward 8.5, Brandon McGuin 7.5, Hunter Ward 7.5, Anthony Wagner 6, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Jake Taylor 1, Dylan Smith 1, Peyton Harris 1, Andrew Welch 0.5, Brady Anderson 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 15-57, Wyatt Crabtree 9-27, Jaxson Poe 9.5-41, Zeke Brown 8.5-31, Dakota Swepston 8-24, Dawson Shoemaker 4-12, Spencer Pollard 4-10, Mark Stulley 2.5-17, Anthony Wagner 3-15, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Whyatt Ward 2.5-5, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1.5-10, Kenny Cydrus 2-7, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 4-29, Anthony Wagner 2-10, Jaxson Poe 1.5-6, Zeke Brown 1-10, Kenny Cydrus 1-6, Wyatt Crabtree 1-5, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4, Hunter Ward 0.5-3.
Blocked Kicks: Dakota Swepston 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1, Dakota Swepston 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Zeke Brown 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 2 - 1 for TD, Whyatt Ward 2, Spencer Pollard 1, Phoenix Wolf 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Payton Shoemaker 4-51, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 4-23; Will Futhey 2-23; Zeke Brown 1-50.
Pass deflections: Payton Shoemaker 5, Mark Stulley 4, Penn Morrison 4, J.T. Barnett 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Zeke Brown 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1, Will Futhey 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 29 TDs and 2 conversion rushes for 178 points; Will Futhey — 11 TDs for 66 points; Grayson Diener — 1 TD, 4 FGs, and 41 point-after kicks for 59 points; Penn Morrison — 3 TDs for 18 points; Mark Stulley — 2 TDs for 12 points; Hunter Ward — 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf — 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe — 1 safety for 2 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.