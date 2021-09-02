Morton pass over CG

Eastern quarterback Dylan Morton passes the ball over top of his blockers who are working to hold off the Coal Grove Hornets' defensive line. 

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman Sports Editor

Eastern's varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, Sept. 3 at Southeastern has been canceled. There is no make-up date at this time. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments