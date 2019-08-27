The Eastern Eagle cross country teams started the 2019 season at the Pickerington North Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Eagles kicked off the season with several personal best times, a school record, and an individual champion.
The Eastern High School girls started the day led by sophomore Abby Cochenour. Abby finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 20 minutes and 8 seconds, improving on her own school record time set last year by 22 seconds. Abby’s time was good enough for a fifth place overall finish in a competitive field comprised of several Division I schools. Next to cross the line for the Eagles was Freshman Kaylee Jones. Kaylee finished in a time of 29 minutes flat. Emma Brunner was the final Eagle runner to finish, with a time of 31 minutes and 5 seconds.
The high school boys were up next for the Eagles. Sophomore Logan Salisbury was the first Eagle to cross the finish line with a time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, placing 178th overall. Other high school finishers were Michael Cantrell (195th), Garrett Tuggle (204th), Brandon Ward (269th), Hayden Tuggle (271st) and Morgan Bridges (286th).
Aubrey Bapst was the lone junior high girl finisher for Eastern. In her first race, Aubrey placed 162nd overall with a time of 25 minutes and 39 seconds.
The last race of the day was the junior high boys who placed eighth overall and first amongst Division III schools. Teagen Werner led the boys with by winning the race in a new personal best time of 11 minutes and 31 seconds. Winning the Pickerington North Invitational is an impressive feat when you consider he was up against big time Division I schools. In his first junior high race Logan Slusher placed 27th overall with a time of 12 minutes and 56 seconds. Rounding out the junior high team was Tucker Leist (57th), Garrett Cody (61st), Carson Salisbury (128th) and Declan Davis (138th).
Eastern competes again on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.