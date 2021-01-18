Round two of Scioto Valley Conference action began this past weekend. The Piketon Redstreaks started the second half Friday night with a 52-34 victory at Westfall, before suffering a 49-39 loss to the visiting Adena Warriors Saturday night. The following story includes information from both of those games.
Those results see Piketon move to a record of 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the SVC, keeping themselves in fourth place in the standings, according to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com). Zane Trace is just ahead of the Redstreaks in the standings but is behind in league play due to being quarantined. Piketon and Zane Trace will play a make-up game at home on Saturday, Jan. 23. The Redstreaks will also square off with the SVC-leading Unioto Shermans on Friday, Jan. 22.
Jan. 15 @ Westfall
Like some of their other victories, a slow start turned into a fantastic finish for the Piketon Redstreaks in their 52-34 triumph over the hosting Mustangs Friday night.
Piketon scored just seven points in the opening quarter with Levi Gullion converting an old-fashioned three-point play, and Chris Chandler and Brody Fuller providing baskets. Defensively, PHS limited the Mustangs to just four points.
Both teams greatly increased their scoring in the second quarter. Levi Gullion led the charge for the Streaks, generating seven of their 19 points. Tra Swayne provided four points, Fuller connected on a trifecta, Kydan Potts converted a three-point play, and Chandler added a bucket. The Mustangs countered with 13 points, led by senior Lucas Blackburn with eight of those. At the break, the Streaks led 26-21.
Piketon’s defense clamped down in the second half, limiting the Mustangs to 13 total points with five in the third quarter and eight in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, the Redstreaks scored 12 points in the third quarter with Fuller and Gullion providing four points each, and Sawyer Pendleton and Chris Chandler adding three points each. At the end of the third quarter, Piketon was up 38-26.
The fourth quarter saw Fuller lead the way, adding six of his team’s 14 points with a pair of three-pointers. Chandler added another trey and a free throw to account for four more points. Potts provided a bucket, while Gullion and Shane Leedy each had a point.
Scoring-wise for the Redstreaks, Gullion and Fuller each had 15 points, followed by Chandler with 10 points.
For Westfall, Blackburn finished with 14 points, followed by Blaec Bughar and Ashton Nunemaker with six points each.
PHS — 7 19 12 14 — 52
WHS — 4 13 5 8 — 34
PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 4 1 4-5 15, Shane Leedy 0 0 1-2 1, Brody Fuller 3 3 0-1 15, Tra Swayne 1 0 2-2 4, Sawyer Pendleton 1 0 0-0 2, Kydan Potts 2 0 1-2 5, Chris Chandler 3 1 1-2 10, TOTALS 14 5 9-14 52.
WESTFALL (34) — C. Cline 0 1 0-0 3, B. Bughar 2 0 2-2 6, T. Wolfe 0 0 0-0 0, A. Nunemaker 0 2 0-0 6, T. Shipley 2 0 1-2 5, S. Gifford 0 0 0-0 0, L. Blackburn 5 0 4-4 14, B. Bingham 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 3 7-8 34.
Jan. 16 vs. Adena
Much like their first meeting with the Adena Warriors, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves in a defensive battle Saturday night, suffering a 49-39 loss.
In that loss, their offense was greatly improved in comparison to the first meeting with Adena, where the Streaks lost 46-26 on Dec. 19. This time around, Piketon stayed within striking distance, but couldn’t ever gain an edge.
In the opening quarter, Piketon produced nine points with Chandler having five and Swayne providing four. The Warriors had three players score to make the lead 12-9 after one quarter of play.
The Warriors limited the Streaks to six points in the second quarter as Levi Gullion, Shane Leedy and Chandler each had a basket. Adena added 11 points, going up 23-15 at the break.
Piketon’s best quarter offensively was the third, as the Streaks produced 15 points. Swayne led the charge with seven of those, Gullion generated five points, and Brody Fuller connected on a three-pointer. Adena scored 13, which allowed the Streaks to trim the deficit to six, 36-30.
The final quarter saw the Warriors finish their 49-39 win by adding 13 points sealing it a 6-of-8 performance from the line. Gullion had Piketon’s lone field goal, a three-pointer, while Leedy, Potts and Chandler all had two free throws to complete the scoring.
For PHS, Swayne led the scoring with 11 points, followed by Gullion with 10 and Chandler with nine. Adena was led by Logan Bennett with 19 points, followed by Preston Sykes with 10 points and Jarrett Garrison with nine points.
AHS — 12 11 13 13 — 49
PHS — 9 6 15 9 — 39
ADENA (49) — McDonald 1 2 0-1 8, J. Garrison 3 0 3-4 9, D. Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, L. Bennett 5 2 3-3 19, Preston Sykes 4 0 2-2 10, J. Shipley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 8-10 49.
PIKETON (39) — Levi Gullion 3 1 1-3 10, Shane Leedy 1 0 2-2 4, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Tra Swayne 1 0 2-2 4, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 0 2-2 2, Chris Chandler 2 1 2-3 9, TOTALS 10 4 7-13 39.
