Waverly senior Kelli Stewart rises up for her 1,000th career kill during Wednesday night’s sectional final match at Miami Trace. That kill gave Waverly a 4-3 lead in the third set and the Lady Tigers went on to win the match 3-1 and advance to the district semifinal round.
With a 3-1 Division II sectional final win at Miami Trace complete, the Waverly Lady Tigers erupt in celebration on the court. Up next is a district semifinal match at Athens High School against Thornville Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Julie Billings/News Watchman
Waverly senior Kelli Stewart is surrounded by happy teammates after the announcement was made that she had achieved her 1,000th kill, as fans in the stands hold signs and cheer.
A 10-year drought was broken Wednesday night as the Waverly Lady Tigers pulled off an upset of a higher-seeded Miami Trace team in a Division II sectional final volleyball bout.
When the two teams met to open the season on Aug. 22, Miami Trace picked up a 3-1 win at Waverly (25-17, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19). On Wednesday night, Oct. 19, the 11th-seeded Lady Tigers traveled to sixth-seeded Miami Trace and came away with their own 3-1 victory (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22). That eliminated the Lady Panthers from postseason play and will send Waverly on to the district tournament Monday night at Athens High School at 7:30 p.m. to face Thornville Sheridan.
Wednesday evening also saw Waverly senior Kelli Stewart achieve her second milestone of the season, surpassing the 1,000 kill mark. Stewart recorded her 1,000th dig eight days earlier on Oct. 11 in a home match versus Eastern. She is the first ever player in Waverly history to have both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She also is the new career dig record holder at 1,066.
Both teams had the ability to put the ball down with force and deliver big kills. But Stewart was on another level with multiple rocket shots that Miami Trace couldn’t defend.
“Kelli’s a monster on the net. There isn’t any other word for it. She got her 1,000th kill tonight, and she was 16 away coming into the match. There was no defending her,” Waverly coach Aleah Rhodes said. “That’s the best I’ve seen each girl play on this team. They played their roles and played together. Our talent is there.”
Waverly started strong and stunned the hosting Lady Panthers by dominating the opening set. After Miami Trace served up the initial point, Waverly freshman Sydney Johnson won a play at the net, and Bailey Vulgamore served four more points to create a 5-1 lead. During that run, Johnson had another kill and also teamed up with Hallie Oyer for a block. The Lady Panthers came back with three points to get within one, 5-4.
An Oyer kill gave the serve to Johnson, who fired across three more points to push the lead to 9-4. The two teams traded points up to 13-9 when Waverly libero Caris Risner served up three in a row to make it 16-9. The two teams traded points again up to an 18-12 score. Then Waverly closed it out with a 6-1 run that included three kills from Stewart, 25-13.
The second set started with an Oyer block to give Waverly the first point. Miami Trace followed with three straight points and took the lead. The Lady Tigers fought back to get ahead 6-5 after Stewart delivered three straight kills.
But the Lady Panthers took the next point and Sarah Dawson served six more points to open a 12-6 advantage. Waverly was able to get back within three twice at 12-9 and 17-14. Then Miami Trace pulled away to take the 25-18 win.
The two teams traded point-for-point to open the third set, tying at 1, 2 and 3. Then Stewart rose up and hammered down a kill for her career 1,000th, giving Waverly a 4-3 advantage. The match was stopped briefly so the 1,000th kill announcement could be made and Stewart could receive hugs from teammates and coaches. Many Waverly fans also held up signs that said “1,000 kills.”
When play resumed, Izzy Smith fired across an ace serve to give Waverly a two-point cushion. The two times then tied at 7, 8 and 10 before the Lady Panthers began a big run, adding six straight to go up 16-10. Stewart provided back-to-back kills to cut it down to four. Miami Trace claimed the next point, 17-12. Then Stewart leveled another kill, and Smith served four more points to bring the set to a 17-17 tie. The teams tied at 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Then Waverly claimed the final two points, finishing the win on a block from Oyer 25-23.
Miami Trace started the fourth set with a 4-0 run to claim an early lead and continued to stay ahead up to an 8-2 lead. Then Stewart hammered another kill, giving the serve to Smith, who generated the longest run of the match. Smith served eight straight points in a run that included four aces. Stewart provided two more kills, Bailey Vulgamore had one, and Vulgamore and Faith Thornsberry teamed up for a block. By the time the run was over, the Lady Tigers led 11-8.
Bouncing back, the Lady Panthers rallied with four straight points to go up 12-11. The teams tied at 12 and 13. Then Waverly moved ahead with three straight on Caris Risner’s serve, 16-13. The Lady Tigers never trailed again, although Miami Trace was able to get within one three different times at 18-17, 21-20, and 23-22. However, the final two points came from Stewart kills as the Lady Tigers finished the 25-22 victory and wrapped up the 3-1 win.
After the match, the chorus of “Happy Birthday” could be heard from the Waverly locker room. When Coach Rhodes came out into the hallway, she confirmed that it was her birthday and the only present she wanted as a win.
“It is a great time to finally see these girls come together. At first (in the beginning of the season), we didn’t come together like the team we thought we were going to be. But we have stepped up a little bit more each game, and now we’re here,” Waverly coach Aleah Rhodes said.
“I just tell them to have the next play mentality. They are finally using that mentality. I’m just proud of them. This is super cool. It has been 10 years.”
Waverly will play in a Division II district semifinal contest versus third-seeded Thornville Sheridan on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Athens High School. Sheridan defeated Vinton County 3-0 to win a sectional title and set up the match with Waverly. The match between Waverly and Sheridan is the second of that night. The first will begin at 6 p.m. pitting Gallia Academy and Fairland.
