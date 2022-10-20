A 10-year drought was broken Wednesday night as the Waverly Lady Tigers pulled off an upset of a higher-seeded Miami Trace team in a Division II sectional final volleyball bout.

When the two teams met to open the season on Aug. 22, Miami Trace picked up a 3-1 win at Waverly (25-17, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19). On Wednesday night, Oct. 19, the 11th-seeded Lady Tigers traveled to sixth-seeded Miami Trace and came away with their own 3-1 victory (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22). That eliminated the Lady Panthers from postseason play and will send Waverly on to the district tournament Monday night at Athens High School at 7:30 p.m. to face Thornville Sheridan.

