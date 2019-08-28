A young team with a lot of speed will take the field for the Eastern Eagles in the 2019 football season.
One word their head coach Scott Tomlison used to describe his team is fast. However, the overall size is also a concern.
“We have a lot of speed. This is probably the fastest team I’ve ever coached, but it is also the smallest team I’ve ever coached. We do not have much size,” said Tomlison.
“Since we are not very big, we’ve actually changed the offense up a bit. We are very fast-paced now. We are uptempo. We want to get up to the line and snap the ball. We want to use our speed and conditioning to our advantage. We don’t huddle any more. As soon as the referee spots the ball, we will snap it and be gone.”
Sophomore Wyatt Hines, who manned the starting quarterback position part of last year as a freshman, is back to lead the team from that position. During his time as quarterback in 2018, Hines completed 53-for-82 passes for 690 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Hines also carried the ball 39 times for 416 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Dillion Mattox is expected to handle the tailback duties, while junior Logan Clemmons will aim to use his speed at wide receiver and defensive back.
“Dillion had a really good scrimmage at South Point. He looks a lot stronger and quicker this year at running back,” said Tomlison. “Logan had a really good summer at camps. He has some MAC (Mid-American Conference) schools looking at him, so Logan will probably make some (college) visits this fall. He will be our leading receiver and one of our top defensive players.”
Having success on offense will be contingent on getting an entirely new offense line ready to work together and block.
“We have a very young offensive line. All five linemen are new,” said Tomlison. “That was a problem in the (first) scrimmage with the communication. Those five need to get used to playing with each other.”
Tomlison is excited about two players who will be playing on the Eastern High School team for the first time.
“We had a couple of surprises. Ethan Perry, who moved here from Oak Hill a couple of years ago, is a strong guy and will be a big help to us. He has good size and works hard,” said Tomlison. “Also, we have Gage Denny who was at Eastern, went to Oak Hill and now he is back. He is a receiver and our backup running back. He brings a lot of athleticism and speed.”
Tomlison is also excited to have Tyler Hanshaw back for his senior season. Hanshaw has started for several years at line backer and will be one of the defensive leaders. He may also log some time on the offensive line.
At the time of the interview, the Eagles had just 21 players on the roster, down from 23 one year ago. Still, Tomlison believes the future will be fine.
“We had a couple of kids move out of the district and a couple of kids who didn’t make the grades,” said Tomlison. “We only lose three seniors this year, and we have a big-eighth grade class coming up, so our numbers should be back up next season. We can’t afford to have any injuries.”
With Oak Hill moving to Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, Tomlison believes that will open up the league competition for the remaining teams in Division I.
“I honestly think we could contend for the league. We were second place in the league last year,” said Tomlison. “We have quality players. It will all come down to our line on both sides of the ball.”
“Defensively, we hope to not have to blitz a lot. We want to play base defense, play fast and get to the ball,” said Tomlison. “We did not do a very good job of getting pressure on the quarterback in our (first) scrimmage. We have a new defensive line, so we have work to do there.”
The Eagles will open up with a challenging contest at Paint Valley, which is actually slated for Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
“Paint Valley is the best team on the schedule. It isn’t a knock to the other teams. They were 11-1 last year, and they have 22 returning players,” said Tomlison. “We are going to be the first game on their new turf field. It will probably be the biggest crowd we’ve played in front of.”
Non-league games against Scioto Valley Conference opponents will continue in weeks two and three as the Eagles will head home to entertain Huntington and Southeastern. The non-league slate will conclude with a contest at Manchester on week four before returning home to face McClain in week five.
“Huntington has (Seth) Beeler back who is tough, a new coach, and they are heading in the right direction. Southeastern, of course, with Lane Ruby will be tough. They’ve been to the playoffs the last few years. They will be competing at the top of the SVC again,” said Tomlison.
“We play Greenfield McClain this year. Even though they haven’t had a good record, they play in a league with Chillicothe, Jackson and Washington Court House. We want to get through non-league healthy and try to get the league.”
SOC Division I competition won’t be a cakewalk either.
“Northwest has 60 kids I’ve heard. They are building new facilities and a turf field. That will be hard to compete with,” said Tomlison. “Symmes Valley is always going to be tough with Rusty Webb coaching them. I would think Green would be good again as well.”
Tomlison has four assistant coaches this year. Nolan Yates will be serving as the defensive coordinator. Keith Wiseman will coach the wide receivers and defensive backs, as well as serving a bigger role in the offensive play calling. Seth Bledsoe returns as the quarterbacks coach, while Nick Norris will handle the linebackers.
