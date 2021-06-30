Atomic Speedway logo

Atomic 100 Night #1 - OVSCA

June 25, 2021

Ohio Heating / OVSCA 410 Sprints, (26 Entries)

Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan 11.753

Heat Winners: Cole Duncan, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brandon Wimmer, Trey Jacobs

Feature Finish: Kory Crabtree, Tyler Street, Mitch Harble, Andre Layfield, Keith Baxter, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jamie Myers, Justin Clark, Lance Webb, Josh Davis, Cole Duncan, Jake Hesson, Connor Leoffler, Mark Imler, Dave Dickson, Cale Conley, Chris Garnes, Cale Stinson, Wayne McPeek, Charlie Vest, Nate Reeser, Brandon Wimmer, Trey Jacobs, Bobby Mincer,Ryan Myers DNS, Corbin Gurley DNS

Iron Man Late Model Series

Impact Race Gear Late Models, (30 Entries)

Fast Qualifier: Devin Moran 13.555

Heat Winners: Josh Rice, Jared Hawkins, Devin Moran, RJ Conley

B Main Winners: Freddie Carpenter and Steve Casebolt,

Feature Finish: Josh Rice, Devin Moran, Devin Gilpin, Tyler Carpenter, Jared Hawkins, Doug Drown, Dustin Nobbe, Henry Hornsby, Clint Keenan, Ted Nobbe, Tristan Chamberlain, RJ Conley, Todd Brennan, Andy Bond, Freddie Carpenter, Jerry Bowersock, Shannon Thornsberry, Kody Evans, Dave Hornikel, Steve Casebolt, Michael Chilton, Duane Chamberlain, ,

C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods, (19 Entries)

Fast Qualifier: Reed Bishop 15.902

Heat Winners: Blake Sheets, Spencer Flowers

Feature Finish: JP Roberts, Ryan Hawk, Adam Jordan, Bob Crace, Joe McClain, Miles Cook, II , Davey Akers, Tonka Harris, Justin Poling, Richard Trego, Casey Jones, Blake Sheets, Alex Broughton, Josh Harrington, Luke Jordan, Sterling Packer, Reed Bishop DQ, Spencer Flowers DNS

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments