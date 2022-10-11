Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
PIKETON @ ADENA — W52-19
Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
PIKETON @ ADENA — W52-19
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Caleb Osborne 7-73, 1 TD; Nathan Shrum 1-64, 1 TD; Luke Gullion 6-45, 1 TD; Zane Brownfield 7-15; Cohner Daniels 2-14; Alan Austin 3-8, 1 TD; Buddy Wilson 2-7; Treven Shanks 1-2.
Passing: Luke Gullion 16-for-18 for 169 yards and 3 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Brent McGuire 6-96, 1 TD; Wayde Fout; Braydon Leeth 1-10; Levi Stanley 2-7; Caleb Osborne 1-4; Zane Brownfield 1-1.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 12, Alan Austin 7, Caleb Osborne 6, Zack Hannah 4, Nathan Shrum 4, Brent McGuire 3, Levi Stanley 3, Nate Waddell 2, Evan Shoemaker 1, Cohner Daniels 1.
Tackles for loss: Zane Brownfield 2.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Zane Brownfield 1, Caleb Osborne 1.
Caused fumbles: Caleb Osborne 2.
Fumble recoveries: Nate Waddell 2.
EASTERN vs. NOTRE DAME — L35-28
Rushing (No./Yds.): Jace White 8-49; Landyn Reinsmith 7-16; Dylan Morton 4-15; Brewer Tomlison 1-0.
Passing: Dylan Morton 17-for-28 for 320 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs (broke school single game passing record with 320 yards).
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 9-210, 2 TDs (broke school record for both receptions in a game and yardage); Teagan Werner 5-80, 2 TDs; Wyatt Richardson 1-18; Landyn Reinsmith 2-12.
Tackles: KJ Reinsmith 8, Brady Moore 6, Jace White 6, Teagan Werner 4, Landyn Reinsmith 4, Brewer Tomlison 4, Alex Jones 3, Landon Cavinder 2, Braiden Staley 2, Charlie Martin 1, Tucker Leist 1, Jacob Johnson 1.
Tackles for loss: KJ Reinsmith 6, Alex Jones 3, Brewer Tomlison 2, Landyn Reinsmith 1, Teagan Werner 1, Charlie Martin 1.
Sacks: KJ Reinsmith 1
Pass Deflections: Jace White 1, Landon Cavinder 1.
PAT Kicks: Dylan Morton 4-for-4.
WAVERLY vs. WHEELERSBURG — L49-14
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 20-63, 2 TDs; Creed Smith 7-20; Mason Kelly 2-(-8).
Passing: Mason Kelly 22-for-31 for 178 yards, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Mason Pollard 8-47; Kody Swords 6-41; Hudson Kelly 4-38; Wyatt Crabtree 3-22; Jase Hurd 1-30.
Tackles: Peyton Harris 8.5, Carson Peters 4, Quinton Hurd 4, Hudson Kelly 3.5, Wyatt Crabtree 3, Legend Clifford 3, Mason Pollard 2.5, Jase Hurd 2, Caden Arrowood 1.5, Hunter South 1, Devon McGuinn 1, William Madden 1, Kody Swords 1, Hunter Hauck 1, Dylan Williams 1, Jake Schrader 0.5, Logan Long 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 1-1; Legend Clifford 1-1.
Interceptions: Jase Hurd 1-12.
Pass deflections: Peyton Harris 1, Hudson Kelly 1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.