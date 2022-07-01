The following sections include recaps of three mid-week games played by the Chillicothe Paints.
Jun 28, 2022 — Paints Beat Miners 10-3, Clinch Playoff Spot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, scored ten runs over three innings to beat the West Virginia Miners 10-3 Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium. The win clinches the first-half division title for Chillicothe, locking in a home playoff game at the end of the regular season.
West Virginia (6-14) got on the board in the third inning, thanks to consecutive RBI singles from Hayden Skipper and Coby Tweeten, giving the Miners a 2-0 lead early. It didn’t last long.
In the bottom of the inning, Chillicothe’s (17-9) bats came alive, scoring their first two runs on Tim Orr and Owen Wilson singles, respectively. A bases-loaded walk from Hunter Klotz followed, bringing in a run and giving the Paints their first lead of the game at 3-2. Chillicothe would pick up a fourth run in the inning off a fielder’s choice to third off the bat of Connor Ashby, extending the lead to 4-2 after three innings.
The Paints would hold the Miners scoreless in the top of the fourth and turned the momentum into a run in the bottom half of the inning from an Orr sac fly to deep center, making it 5-2.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Jeron Williams got the Paints another run after the ball he hit to shortstop couldn’t be picked cleanly on a low throw to first, giving the Paints a 6-2 advantage. Brett Carson followed with a two-run single, scoring Cameron Bowen and Williams, pushing the Paints’ lead to 8-2. Josh McAlister added on with a two-out, two-run double, scoring Carson and Santrel Farmer and making it 10-2.
West Virginia Miners would score one in the top of the ninth, capping the scoring with the Paints in front 10-3.
Evan Wolf (1-0) made his Paints debut, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings, while striking out three en route to his first win of the season. Jake Norris earned his first save of the season after throwing the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing a run on one hit, walking four and striking out four. Starter Brandon Bergert exited the game after 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two and striking out three.
Chillicothe wins the First Half Championship in the Ohio River Valley Division, securing a home playoff game against the team with the best record in the second half among divisional opponents. That playoff game, the division championship, will be held at VA Memorial Stadium Sunday, August 7 at 6:05 p.m.
Jun 29, 2022 — Paints Drop Series Opener In Johnstown, 3-2
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, gave up three runs in the ninth Wednesday night, losing to the Johnstown Mill Rats 3-2 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Chillicothe (17-10) got a magnificent start from Gino Sabatine. The righthander needed just 64 pitches to get through seven innings, allowing just one hit, striking out two and hitting one batter.
The Paints got a double from Nate Dorinsky in the top of the second, he scored on a two-out RBI single from Hunter Klotz, making it 1-0.
Chillicothe made it 2-0 in the seventh inning. Kade Wroot hit a triple to right field. He scored on a strikeout that should’ve ended the inning, but the ball went to the backstop, allowing the batter to reach and Wroot to score.
Dawson Gabe took over for Sabatine in the eighth, walking a better in the inning, but stranding the runner and keeping the Chillicothe lead at 2-0.
In the bottom of the ninth, Joe Alcorn led off for Johnstown (11-14) with a single. Chase Cromer walked, putting runners at first and second. Gabe struck out Pete Capobianco, then walked Lukas Torres, loading the bases. Chillicothe made a pitching change, bringing in Evan Wolf, who struck out Randy Carlo IV for out number two. Jake Casey came up and sent a ball sky-high into shallow right field near the line, the ball got well above the lights, making it impossible for Wroot to see the ball in the outfield, allowing it to fall for a hit and all three runners scored, giving the Mill Rats a 3-2 win.
Jun 30, 2022 — Paints Win 7-4, Split Series In Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, jumped out to an early lead, hanging on for a 7-4 win over the Mill Rats at Johnstown’s Sargent Stadium at the Point Thursday.
Chillicothe (18-10) got two, two-out walks in the top of the first, putting runners on for Mike Sprocket, who tripled to right field, scoring both and giving the Paints an early 2-0 lead.
Kade Wroot hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth, his first of the year, making it 3-0. Tim Orr hit his fourth of the year in the fifth inning, a solo home run making it 4-0 Chillicothe.
Johnstown (11-15) got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Lukas Torres singled, stealing second and scoring on a two-out double by Jake Casey, cutting the Chillicothe lead to 4-1.
Chillicothe took advantage of a hit batter, three walks, three wild pitches and a two-out, two-run double by Santrel Farmer in the top of the eighth, scoring three runs and taking a 7-1 lead.
The Mill Rats made it interesting with three runs in the ninth, but ended up three runs short.
Paints starter Justin Diefenbach (2-1) turned in a strong performance, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out six and walking six to grab his second win of the year. Todd Bangtson followed with a scoreless innings of work, allowing just one hit and hitting one batter. Nick Lallathin struck out all four batters he faced and Seth Evans threw the final inning.
Upcoming Games
The Paints returned to VA Memorial Stadium Friday night for a home game against Johnstown at 7:05 p.m. They will remain at home through Wednesday, July 6. All games begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday’s, which starts at 6:05 p.m. For more information, visit chillicothepaints.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.