For those wanting to see the area’s top senior basketball players, Waverly’s downtown gymnasium was the place to be on Wednesday evening.
District 14 of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association held its annual boys and girls all-star games, gave out District 14 awards and scholarships, recognized the Officials of the Year, and inducted two coaches into the District 14 Hall of Fame.
Five Pike County girls who have been four-year varsity performers took the court to open the night’s festivities in the girls’ all-state game. Waverly’s duo of Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart played on the North squad along with Western’s Kenzi Ferneau, sporting their white jerseys. Piketon’s duo of Jazzlyn Lamerson and Natalie Cooper logged minutes for the South squad, wearing their dark jerseys. All five were often on the floor at the same time for much of the game.
Unlike the normal high school game, it was played with two 20 minute halves and a running clock. It took almost five minutes for the first bucket to be scored. That opened the floodgates.
The chemistry between Waverly’s Vulgamore and Stewart was evident as they showcased the way they shared the ball and set each other up for shots during the season. It was Ferneau who provided the first assist for Stewart. Ferneau stole the ball and fired ahead to Stewart for a layup. Vulgamore provided the next assist to Stewart, throwing a long ball to give Stewart a layup with no defenders around. Lamerson and Cooper both found their way to the basket for layups and points. At the half, the North team held the 34-25 advantage.
Awards were given out to the girls teams and coaches at halftime. Those recognized from Waverly included Vulgamore, who was the Division I/II Player of the Year and a First team selection, along with Stewart, who was also First Team, and Caris Risner who was Honorable Mention. For Piketon, Cooper and Lamerson were both tabbed Third Team, while Ali Taylor was Honorable Mention. For Western, Ferneau was First Team, while Jordyn Rittenhouse was Honorable Mention. Eastern’s Cylie Weaver received a Second Team award, while teammate Laken Gullett was Honorable Mention.
Late in the second half, several players decided to try long three-point shots, as it was evident this game was about fun more than coaching or technique. Ferneau hit one of those long threes and smiled. Vulgamore provided another assist to Stewart and also had a steal and a coast-to-coast layup. Lamerson found her way into the paint to secure rebounds, as did Cooper. Late in the second half, the game tightened to the point that both teams took timeouts and tried to figure out how to defeat the other. The North squad was trailing 61-60, but took a timeout with about seven seconds left to figure out a plan. The pass went to Stewart who put the ball up and in, but it was waved off by the officials as the buzzer had just sounded.
Unofficially for the North team, Vulgamore scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds, gave out two assists and had a steal. Stewart also finished with 15, adding a steal and a rebound. Ferneau scored five points, grabbed two rebounds and had one steal and one assist.
For the winning South team, Lamerson scored six points and had four rebounds. Cooper had four points and a pair of rebounds.
Between games, the Officials of the Year and the new OHSBCA Hall of Fame inductees were recognized.
The District 14 Basketball Coaches Association has started an annual awards selection of the top two officials in the district. Officials were nominated by the boys and girls coaches in the district and then voted on by all of the membership. The two recipients of this inaugural award were Keith Throckmorton and Rod Nichols. Throckmorton and Nichols work on the same crew, and both are currently assigned in nine different leagues that reach to the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.
Throckmorton is a graduate of Northwest High School and has officiated basketball for 24 years. He has worked more than 170 tournament games at the sectional and district level for both boys and girls. Throckmorton has received a regional assignment for 14 straight years (11 boys and three girls tournaments) and has officiated two state championship games for boys’ and girls’ basketball. Additionally, he has been selected to work three OHSBCA North-South All Star games.
Nichols is a graduate of Piketon High School and has officiated basketball for 35 years. During this time at the girls level he has worked 45 sectional games, 40 at the district level, three regionals, and one state final. His boys basketball resume includes 85 sectional games, 90 district level contests, 25 straight regional appearances, six state semi-finals, and three boys state championships. Additionally, Nichols has worked two North-South and Ohio-Kentucky All-Star games, and four district all star games.
Up next was the District 14 Coaches Hall of Fame induction. The first presentation was to Nancy Young, wife of the late Dave Young.
According to the District 14 profile, Dave Young coached varsity basketball for 27 seasons, 24 of them at North Adams High School. During this time his teams had amazing success which includes: 400-plus varsity wins, two 20-0 regular seasons, 10 SHAC (Southern Hills Athletic Conference) league titles, 17 sectional championships, three Southeast District championships, and one regional title in 1996.
Young was selected as Coach of the Year nine times in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, and was four-time District 14 Coach of the Year, and two-time Southeast District Coach of the Year. He was also selected as the 2009 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division III Coach of the Year. Young, who passed away in 2012, is also a member of the North Adams Athletic Hall of Fame.
Up next was Pike County’s Don Cantrell, who was the head boys’ basketball coach at Eastern Pike High School for 10 seasons from 1975 to 1984. During this time, he had an overall record of 189-49 for a .794 winning percentage. His teams captured seven SOC (Southern Ohio Conference) titles and five Tri-County League titles during this time.
The Eagles also had some truly remarkable tournament success during Cantrell’s tenure. They captured eight sectional titles in 10 years, along with three district championships, and a regional runner-up in 1984. Cantrell was named Southeast District Coach of the Year twice during his career in 1975 and also in 1978 and was also named SOC Coach of the Year on two occasions.
At the conclusion of the induction, the boys began warming up for their game. At halftime of that game, Western’s Tyler Jimison was recognized as Division IV Boys Assistant Coach of the Year.
Pike County’s basketball honorees included representatives from all four schools. For Western, Chase Carter was a First Team selection, Drew Haggy was named Second Team, and Kameron Janes was Honorable Mention. For Eastern, Neil Leist was named Second Team, Jace White was Third Team, and Brewer Tomlison was Honorable Mention. For Waverly, Caden Nibert was Honorable Mention in Division II, while Piketon’s Brent McGuire was Honorable Mention in Division III.{ins class=”note”}
Note: Additional photos from the District 14 game on Wednesday, March 22, can be seen with in a photo gallery and in the online version of the story at newswatchman.com.{/ins}
