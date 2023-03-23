For those wanting to see the area’s top senior basketball players, Waverly’s downtown gymnasium was the place to be on Wednesday evening.

District 14 of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association held its annual boys and girls all-star games, gave out District 14 awards and scholarships, recognized the Officials of the Year, and inducted two coaches into the District 14 Hall of Fame.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments