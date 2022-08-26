Eastern traveled to Huntington to face off against the Huntsmen in week two football action. In a defensive battle, the Eagles suffered a close 14-7 defeat to the Huntsmen.
Eastern went three-and-out on the opening possession of the game. After a bad snap on the punt, Huntington recovered and would take over at the five-yard line. One play later, Huntington scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to take a 6-0 lead with 10:38 in the first quarter.
The Eagles would pick up a first down on their next drive but would be forced to punt. Huntington then took a 14-0 lead with 4:57 to go in the first quarter as they scored from five yards out. Both teams would force turnovers in the later stages of the quarter.
Eastern would move the ball into Huntington territory at the 26 with 9:38 to play in the second quarter but would turn the ball over on downs. The Eagles would then force Huntington to punt on the next drive. Eastern cut the lead in half, as Dylan Morton hit Teagan Werner for a three-yard touchdown with 1:46 to play in the half.
Huntington began with the ball in the second half. They would drive deep into Eagle territory but KJ Reinsmith recovered a fumble giving Eastern possession at their own 25 with 5:29 in the third. Eastern then moved the ball into Huntington territory at the 18 but couldn’t convert on fourth down, as Huntington would take over. Huntington would hold a 14-7 lead after three quarters.
The Eastern defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line taking over with 8:34 to play in the game. Eastern moved the ball to the 33-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs with 3:20 left in the game.
Eastern would fall just short to the Huntsmen 14-7. Eastern will be back in action next Friday as they host Southeastern in their home opener.
