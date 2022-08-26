Eastern traveled to Huntington to face off against the Huntsmen in week two football action. In a defensive battle, the Eagles suffered a close 14-7 defeat to the Huntsmen.

Eastern went three-and-out on the opening possession of the game. After a bad snap on the punt, Huntington recovered and would take over at the five-yard line. One play later, Huntington scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to take a 6-0 lead with 10:38 in the first quarter.

